header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows
| Friday, Jan 27, 2023
calArts USA fellows

Two California Institute of the Arts alums, Antoine Hunter aka Purple Fire Crow (Dance 2002) and Kite (Music BFA 2014), were among the 45 United States Artists Fellows announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 who will receive $50,000 unrestricted cash awards.

United States Artists, a Chicago-based national arts funding organization, announced its 2023 Fellows from 10 creative disciplines.

The United States Artists Award honors artists from all stages of their careers for their creative accomplishments. The Fellowship supports ongoing artistic and professional development in the following disciplines: Architecture & Design, Craft, Dance, Film, Media, Music, Theater & Performance, Traditional Arts, Visual Art and Writing.

Hunter, an internationally known producer, choreographer, director and Deaf advocate, was named a 2023 Fellow of Dance. In a statement from United States Artists Hunter “emboldens his Urban Jazz Dance Company to engage with audiences; empower Deaf and disabled communities; and advocate for human rights and access, working to end discrimination and prejudice. While he cannot hear the music that accompanies his dances, Hunter has learned to experience and embody the music and beats.”

The Oglála Lakȟóta performance artist, visual artist, composer and academic Kite, awarded a 2023 United States Artists Fellowship for Media, is one of the first American Indian artists to use machine learning in art practice. In a statement from United States Artists Kite was credited with “her groundbreaking scholarship and practice that explores contemporary Lakota ontology through research-creation and performance. She often works in collaboration, especially with family and community members.”

Since 2006, United States Artists has awarded nearly 800 artists and cultural practitioners more than $38 million of direct support through its United States Artists Fellowship flagship program.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from Veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows

CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Two California Institute of the Arts alums, Antoine Hunter aka Purple Fire Crow (Dance 2002) and Kite (Music BFA 2014), were among the 45 United States Artists Fellows announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 who will receive $50,000 unrestricted cash awards.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 4: COC, Valencia High Partner to Host Sports Med Fair

Feb. 4: COC, Valencia High Partner to Host Sports Med Fair
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
The College of the Canyons Sports Medicine Program and Valencia High School Medical Science Academy will host the 2023 Sports Medicine Professions Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. - noon, at the college's Valencia campus.
FULL STORY...

Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed

Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
FULL STORY...

CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators

CSUN Student Receives Grant to Increase Habitat for Butterfly, Other Pollinators
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
TreePeople in partnership with the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market and the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will be giving away full size fruit trees including lemon, lime, orange, guava, pomegranate and peach on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’
Ready to lose your thirsty turf lawn? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start! Learn how to remove your lawn and transform it into a beautiful, sustainable landscape. Join our free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, Strategies for Replacing your Lawn, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m.
Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from Veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties.
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows
Two California Institute of the Arts alums, Antoine Hunter aka Purple Fire Crow (Dance 2002) and Kite (Music BFA 2014), were among the 45 United States Artists Fellows announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 who will receive $50,000 unrestricted cash awards.
CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows
Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner
Anyone who has lived in another city will tell you that the events we put on in Santa Clarita are second to none. As we look ahead to the warm weather and sunshine afforded by the arrival of spring, now is a wonderful time to add some of the marquee city of Santa Clarita events to your 2023 calendar.
Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Matadors Cross Country Programs Named to All-Academic Teams
NEW ORLEANS – The California State University, Northridge Men's and Women's Cross Country programs earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Teams for the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country season as announced by the USTFCCCA Thursday.
Matadors Cross Country Programs Named to All-Academic Teams
Feb. 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors will now be meeting in-person for all Committee meetings.
Feb. 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Regular Meeting
Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening
Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area invite the public to share in the grand opening of the new "Know Your Nature Center" on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.
Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening
Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church as it presents Gilbert and Sullivan's famous operetta, "The Pirates of Penzance," Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m.
Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’
SCVEDC’s Latest Podcast Features DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena
In Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's latest episode, you’ll learn about DrinkPAK, a premier contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages based in Santa Clarita.
SCVEDC’s Latest Podcast Features DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena
Feb. 4: COC, Valencia High Partner to Host Sports Med Fair
The College of the Canyons Sports Medicine Program and Valencia High School Medical Science Academy will host the 2023 Sports Medicine Professions Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. - noon, at the college's Valencia campus.
Feb. 4: COC, Valencia High Partner to Host Sports Med Fair
May 21: Santa Clarita PAC Presents ‘Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience’
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will present "Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience" on Sunday, May 21. Two shows will be offered at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
May 21: Santa Clarita PAC Presents ‘Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience’
John Shaffery Named New SCVEDC Co-Chair
On Jan. 19, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation approved long-time board member John Shaffery, managing partner of Poole Shaffery, to step into the role of Board co-chair as successor to Roger Seaver.
John Shaffery Named New SCVEDC Co-Chair
Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing.
Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property
State Schools Chief Unveils Plans to Recruit More Teachers
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new partnership at a press event today between the California Department of Education and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members — a group that includes 10,000 per year across all corps, including the California Climate Action Corps, AmeriCorps, #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs and #CaliforniansForAll College Corps — to become teachers in California classrooms.
State Schools Chief Unveils Plans to Recruit More Teachers
Thursday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 23 additional deaths and 1,095 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Jan. 31: Deadline for Nominations for Chamber’s Business Choice Awards
Nominations for the 2023 Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce Business Choice Awards is coming to a close soon.
Jan. 31: Deadline for Nominations for Chamber’s Business Choice Awards
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued beach closures for the following areas due to the release of approximately 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage:
Several Beaches Close Due to 64k Gallons of Sewage
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.  
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Nominations for the yearly SCV Man & Woman of the Year are coming to a close, but there is still several days left to submit a nomination. 
Last Chance to Nominate 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners. 
Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections For County
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: