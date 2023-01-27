CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows

Two California Institute of the Arts alums, Antoine Hunter aka Purple Fire Crow (Dance 2002) and Kite (Music BFA 2014), were among the 45 United States Artists Fellows announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24 who will receive $50,000 unrestricted cash awards.

United States Artists, a Chicago-based national arts funding organization, announced its 2023 Fellows from 10 creative disciplines.

The United States Artists Award honors artists from all stages of their careers for their creative accomplishments. The Fellowship supports ongoing artistic and professional development in the following disciplines: Architecture & Design, Craft, Dance, Film, Media, Music, Theater & Performance, Traditional Arts, Visual Art and Writing.

Hunter, an internationally known producer, choreographer, director and Deaf advocate, was named a 2023 Fellow of Dance. In a statement from United States Artists Hunter “emboldens his Urban Jazz Dance Company to engage with audiences; empower Deaf and disabled communities; and advocate for human rights and access, working to end discrimination and prejudice. While he cannot hear the music that accompanies his dances, Hunter has learned to experience and embody the music and beats.”

The Oglála Lakȟóta performance artist, visual artist, composer and academic Kite, awarded a 2023 United States Artists Fellowship for Media, is one of the first American Indian artists to use machine learning in art practice. In a statement from United States Artists Kite was credited with “her groundbreaking scholarship and practice that explores contemporary Lakota ontology through research-creation and performance. She often works in collaboration, especially with family and community members.”

Since 2006, United States Artists has awarded nearly 800 artists and cultural practitioners more than $38 million of direct support through its United States Artists Fellowship flagship program.

