S.C.V. History
January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
| Monday, Jan 13, 2020
calarts nominations - 92nd oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.

* “Best Picture”: James Mangold for “Ford v Ferrari” along with fellow producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping
* “Best Animated Feature Film”: Sergio Pablos for “Klaus” along with Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
* “Best Animated Short Film”: Bruce W. Smith, director of “Hair Love” along with Matthew A. Cherry and Everett Downing Jr.
* “Best Animated Short Film”: Siqi Song for “Sister”

Actor-producer John Cho and producer-actress-writer Issa Rae announced the nominations live from the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, opening later this year, via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, an international satellite feed and broadcast media.

Cho and Rae announced the nominations in eight categories at 5:18 a.m. PT, and the remaining 16 categories at 5:30 a.m. PT.

See the complete list of nominations below.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine nominations in their respective categories – actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and International Feature Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees.

With the nominations now announced, active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 24 categories beginning Thursday, January 30, through Tuesday, February 4.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards

Performance by an actor in a leading role
* Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory”
* Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”
* Adam Driver in “Marriage Story”
* Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”
* Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role
* Tom Hanks in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
* Anthony Hopkins in “The Two Popes”
* Al Pacino in “The Irishman”
* Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”
* Brad Pitt in “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Performance by an actress in a leading role
* Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet”
* Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story”
* Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women”
* Charlize Theron in “Bombshell”
* Renée Zellweger in “Judy”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role
* Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell”
* Laura Dern in “Marriage Story”
* Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit”
* Florence Pugh in “Little Women”
* Margot Robbie in “Bombshell”

Best animated feature film of the year
* “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
* “I Lost My Body” Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
* “Klaus” Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
* “Missing Link” Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
* “Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Achievement in cinematography
* “The Irishman” Rodrigo Prieto
* “Joker” Lawrence Sher
* “The Lighthouse” Jarin Blaschke
* “1917” Roger Deakins
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design
* “The Irishman” Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
* “Jojo Rabbit” Mayes C. Rubeo
* “Joker” Mark Bridges
* “Little Women” Jacqueline Durran
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Arianne Phillips

Achievement in directing
* “The Irishman” Martin Scorsese
* “Joker” Todd Phillips
* “1917” Sam Mendes
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Quentin Tarantino
* “Parasite” Bong Joon Ho

Best documentary feature
* “American Factory” Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
* “The Cave” Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
* “The Edge of Democracy” Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
* “For Sama” Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
* “Honeyland” Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short subject
* “In the Absence” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
* “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
* “Life Overtakes Me” John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
* “St. Louis Superman” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
* “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Achievement in film editing
* “Ford v Ferrari” Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
* “The Irishman” Thelma Schoonmaker
* “Jojo Rabbit” Tom Eagles
* “Joker” Jeff Groth
* “Parasite” Yang Jinmo

Best international feature film of the year
* “Corpus Christi” Poland
* “Honeyland” North Macedonia
* “Les Misérables” France
* “Pain and Glory” Spain
* “Parasite” South Korea

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
* “Bombshell” Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
* “Joker” Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
* “Judy” Jeremy Woodhead
* “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
* “1917” Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
* “Joker” Hildur Guðnadóttir
* “Little Women” Alexandre Desplat
* “Marriage Story” Randy Newman
* “1917” Thomas Newman
* “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” John Williams

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
* “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”
Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
* “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
* “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
* “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
* “Stand Up” from “Harriet”
Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best motion picture of the year
* “Ford v Ferrari” Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
* “The Irishman” Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
* “Jojo Rabbit” Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
* “Joker” Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
* “Little Women” Amy Pascal, Producer
* “Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
* “1917” Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
* “Parasite” Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Achievement in production design
* “The Irishman” Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
* “Jojo Rabbit” Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
* “1917” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
* “Parasite” Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best animated short film
* “Dcera (Daughter)” Daria Kashcheeva
* “Hair Love” Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
* “Kitbull” Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
* “Memorable” Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
* “Sister” Siqi Song

Best live-action short film
* “Brotherhood” Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
* “Nefta Football Club” Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
* “The Neighbors’ Window” Marshall Curry
* “Saria” Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
* “A Sister” Delphine Girard

Achievement in sound editing
* “Ford v Ferrari” Donald Sylvester
* “Joker” Alan Robert Murray
* “1917” Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Wylie Stateman
* “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Matthew Wood and David Acord

Achievement in sound mixing
* “Ad Astra” Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
* “Ford v Ferrari” Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
* “Joker” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
* “1917” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Achievement in visual effects
* “Avengers: Endgame” Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
* “The Irishman” Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
* “The Lion King” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
* “1917” Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
* “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay
* “The Irishman” Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
* “Jojo Rabbit” Screenplay by Taika Waititi
* “Joker” Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
* “Little Women” Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
* “The Two Popes” Written by Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay
* “Knives Out” Written by Rian Johnson
* “Marriage Story” Written by Noah Baumbach
* “1917” Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
* “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” Written by Quentin Tarantino
* “Parasite” Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

About the Academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 8,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, now under construction in Los Angeles.

Visit www.oscars.org for more information about the nominations.

nominations - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences museum
