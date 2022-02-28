CalArts Animation Ranked No. 1 by Animation Career Review

Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.

CalArts animation, which includes both the Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs, ranked first in the following categories:

Top 50 Nationally, No.1, top 1%

Top 40 Nationally among private schools and colleges, No. 1, top 2%

Top 25 on the West Coast, No. 1

Top 20 in California, No. 1

Top 50 Nationally among schools offering an Animation related BFA, No. 1

Top 20 Nationally among schools offering an Animation related MFA, No. 1

The 11th annual rankings considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs from across the United States. Criteria used to evaluate the schools include academic reputation, admission selectivity, employment data, depth and breadth of the program faculty, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness and graduation rate.

For the 2022 rankings, Animation Career Review eliminated geographic location as a ranking factor.

For information visit CalArts.

