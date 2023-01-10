Cal arts animation review

CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

By California Institute of the Arts

California Institute of the Arts Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs have retained the No. 1 ranking by Animation Career Review. For the third consecutive year, CalArts’ animation programs have collectively earned the No. 1 spot in all categories eligible in Animation Career Review’s 2023 Animation School Ranking.

CalArts animation is ranked first in the following categories:

— Top 50 Nationally (No. 1, top 1%)

— Top 40 Nationally among private schools and colleges (No. 1, top 1%)

— Top 25 on the West Coast (No. 1)

— Top 20 in California (No. 1)

— Top 50 Nationally among schools offering an animation related BFA (No. 1)

— Top 25 Nationally among schools offering an animation related MFA (No. 1)

In preparing their annual rankings for animation, Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, considered 200 schools with animation programs from across the United States. In the 12 years of Animation Career Review rankings, CalArts animation has earned the top spot 11 of the 12 years.

The criteria used for the animation rankings included academic reputation, admission selectivity, employment data, depth and breadth of the program faculty, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness, graduation rate and retention rate.

Visit CalArts for more information on the Institute and its programs.

