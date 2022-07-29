CalArts Expands Campus with Purchase of Vista Village Medical Building

California Institute of the Arts in Valencia is expanding its footprint with the recent purchase of the Vista Village Medical building adjacent to the existing campus.

To make the Main Building more conveniently configured for students, CalArts has purchased an adjacent property on Tournament Road known as Vista Village. Various nonstudent-facing administrative units including Accounting, Human Resources and Finance, among others, will move into the new location, freeing up space in the Main Building for student-related services as well as gathering places.

In addition to the addition of the Vista Village purchase CalArts has been expanding and updating existing campus facilities.

A leak from a large air conditioning unit on the Main Building’s roof caused massive water damage with the Character Animation space taking the brunt of the damage. However, it created an opportunity to completely upgrade the space.

A major renovation is now underway conducted in close collaboration with School of Film/Video faculty, staff and students that reimagines the space as a state-of-the-art facility for one of CalArts’ most prolific programs. Construction is expected to be completed this winter.

“We were able to design the space specifically for animation,” said Sara Mathov, associate vice president for Capital Facilities Planning. “Every detail takes into account how students will learn and work and the ways in which faculty will teach in the new space.”

Roofs on A and E Block in the Main Building are also being repaired this summer. Improvements are also taking place in Chouinard Hall as well, with new vinyl flooring being installed inside each of the residences as well as updated bathroom fixtures. New LED ceiling lights are being installed in all of the common areas and a new indoor/outdoor exercise space will be added to the Chouinard Lobby West. A major replacement is also in the works for a significant sewer line as part of a multiphased project expected to be completed by next summer.

A recently purchased property located in downtown Los Angeles is providing much-needed administrative space for REDCAT and other academic units. When REDCAT opened nearly two decades ago, its lack of office space became apparent almost immediately. This new building, located at 1264 West 1st St., is about a half-mile from The Music Center that houses REDCAT. The offices also accommodate the online art magazine East of Borneo, partially supported and funded by the School of Art and the Center for New Performance, the professional producing arm of the School of Theater and CalArts. A conference space for faculty and staff use is also available.

Last summer, CalArts also purchased an historic property in South Pasadena that will be used to host a wide range of events for CalArts and the public, serve as the residence for CalArts presidents and provide an apartment for visiting artists.

Known as the Cattern House, it will also expand the Institute’s visibility in the Los Angeles area as CalArts hosts exhibitions and performances, continuing the arts legacy of the home over the past century. The interior of the home, with its main floor great hall, and its exterior with grounds are currently undergoing renovations, primarily to ensure ADA compliance, update electrical and other utilities and add solar power.

Faculty and staff have also made important recommendations for upgraded sound and lighting specifications to ensure performance needs are met.The Cattern House is expected to become operational by next year.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...