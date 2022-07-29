header image

1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
CalArts Expands Campus with Purchase of Vista Village Medical Building
| Friday, Jul 29, 2022
cal arts vista village

California Institute of the Arts in Valencia is expanding its footprint with the recent purchase of the Vista Village Medical building adjacent to the existing campus.

To make the Main Building more conveniently configured for students, CalArts has purchased an adjacent property on Tournament Road known as Vista Village. Various nonstudent-facing administrative units including Accounting, Human Resources and Finance, among others, will move into the new location, freeing up space in the Main Building for student-related services as well as gathering places.

In addition to the addition of the Vista Village purchase CalArts has been expanding and updating existing campus facilities.

A leak from a large air conditioning unit on the Main Building’s roof caused massive water damage with the Character Animation space taking the brunt of the damage. However, it created an opportunity to completely upgrade the space.

A major renovation is now underway conducted in close collaboration with School of Film/Video faculty, staff and students that reimagines the space as a state-of-the-art facility for one of CalArts’ most prolific programs. Construction is expected to be completed this winter.

“We were able to design the space specifically for animation,” said Sara Mathov, associate vice president for Capital Facilities Planning. “Every detail takes into account how students will learn and work and the ways in which faculty will teach in the new space.”

Roofs on A and E Block in the Main Building are also being repaired this summer. Improvements are also taking place in Chouinard Hall as well, with new vinyl flooring being installed inside each of the residences as well as updated bathroom fixtures. New LED ceiling lights are being installed in all of the common areas and a new indoor/outdoor exercise space will be added to the Chouinard Lobby West. A major replacement is also in the works for a significant sewer line as part of a multiphased project expected to be completed by next summer.

A recently purchased property located in downtown Los Angeles is providing much-needed administrative space for REDCAT and other academic units. When REDCAT opened nearly two decades ago, its lack of office space became apparent almost immediately. This new building, located at 1264 West 1st St., is about a half-mile from The Music Center that houses REDCAT. The offices also accommodate the online art magazine East of Borneo, partially supported and funded by the School of Art and the Center for New Performance, the professional producing arm of the School of Theater and CalArts. A conference space for faculty and staff use is also available.

Last summer, CalArts also purchased an historic property in South Pasadena that will be used to host a wide range of events for CalArts and the public, serve as the residence for CalArts presidents and provide an apartment for visiting artists.

Known as the Cattern House, it will also expand the Institute’s visibility in the Los Angeles area as CalArts hosts exhibitions and performances, continuing the arts legacy of the home over the past century. The interior of the home, with its main floor great hall, and its exterior with grounds are currently undergoing renovations, primarily to ensure ADA compliance, update electrical and other utilities and add solar power.

Faculty and staff have also made important recommendations for upgraded sound and lighting specifications to ensure performance needs are met.The Cattern House is expected to become operational by next year.

Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown

Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown
Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Based on a recent study and needs assessment, Southern California Edison has identified a critical need to replace the electrical vault located on the California Institute of Arts campus.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources

CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations

CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
Monday, Jul 25, 2022
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
FULL STORY...

COC Awarded $300,000 Grant for Network Technology and Improvement

COC Awarded $300,000 Grant for Network Technology and Improvement
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $300,000 Perkins Reserve Innovation grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to fund a network technology innovation and improvement project.
FULL STORY...
SCV Woman Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Embezzling $1.7 Million
The former human resources manager at a Santa Clarita-based race car design and development company was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to defraud her then-employer out of more than $1.7 million earmarked for diversity recruitment by using two fake businesses that billed for services that were never performed.
SCV Woman Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Embezzling $1.7 Million
Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown
Based on a recent study and needs assessment, Southern California Edison has identified a critical need to replace the electrical vault located on the California Institute of Arts campus.
Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown
California Public Health Updates State Monkeypox Response
In a teleconference with media outlets on July 29, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón provided an update on the state’s efforts in response to the monkeypox outbreak in California.
California Public Health Updates State Monkeypox Response
Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty
SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty
Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families
Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Close for Six-Month Project
The city of Santa Clarita’s Aquatic Center is the go-to spot to beat the summer heat and is used by our local athletes year-round.
Aug. 8: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center to Close for Six-Month Project
NAACP Santa Clarita, NEOWB Outreach Voter Registration, Backpack Giveaway
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People of Santa Clarita and NEOWB Outreach invite the community to a Voter Registration and Backpack Plus School Supply Giveaway which will be held at three locations from Aug. 4-6.
NAACP Santa Clarita, NEOWB Outreach Voter Registration, Backpack Giveaway
SCV Residents Can Receive Alerts About Public Safety Power Shut Offs
As summer continues, Southern California Edison reminds Santa Clarita residents that they can receive alerts about Public Safety Power Shut off events in the area.
SCV Residents Can Receive Alerts About Public Safety Power Shut Offs
Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow
It was another great year for filming in Santa Clarita!
Jason Gibbs | Filming in Santa Clarita Continues to Grow
Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of cryptocurrency and your estate plan on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Join local Eagle Scouts for family-friendly activities and learn more about the great outdoors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., during a community hike to be held at East Walker Ranch.
Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate the diversity of the community at the summer celebration "Celebrate the Caribbean" Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources
In light of the crucial role ethnic studies plays in education in the state of California, California State University, Northridge’s University Library recently purchased several important databases and digital archives to make the resources available to educators throughout the region.
CSUN Expanding Library’s Ethnic Studies Resources
July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
The Quickstart Your Kayak workshop will be held Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. and taught by Anthea Raymond at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.
July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties
Once again, it’s time for Art Tank at the MAIN Theatre.
Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Halts Indoor Mask Mandate
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 18 new deaths and 7,009 new cases countywide, with 218 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Halts Indoor Mask Mandate
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
Hart District Announces Appointment Of New Principal, Assistant Principal
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a live webinar on the 2022-23 California Competes Tax Credits. 
SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
