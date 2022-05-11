CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination

Ron Cephas Jones, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty and Center for New Performance artist, was honored with a nomination for the 75th Tony Awards. The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees on May 9.

Jones was nominated for the Best Featured Actor in a Play for “Clyde’s,” written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. The play follows the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a sandwich shop run by the title character. Jones plays the kind-hearted Montrellous, a contemplative cook who holds the kitchen together.

The prolific actor is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role of William Hill on NBC’s “This is Us.” A frequent collaborator with LAByrinth Theater Company, Jones has amassed extensive theatrical credits both on- and off-Broadway and around the country. He starred in the CalArts Center for New Performance production of “Prometheus Bound,” which received its world premiere at the Getty Villa in 2013.

To see a list of all Tony nominations click here.

The Tony Awards ceremony takes place on June 12, airing on both CBS and Paramount+.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...