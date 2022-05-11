CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination

Ron Cephas Jones, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty and Center for New Performance artist, was honored with a nomination for the 75th Tony Awards. The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees on May 9.
Jones was nominated for the Best Featured Actor in a Play for “Clyde’s,” written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. The play follows the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a sandwich shop run by the title character. Jones plays the kind-hearted Montrellous, a contemplative cook who holds the kitchen together.
The prolific actor is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role of William Hill on NBC’s “This is Us.” A frequent collaborator with LAByrinth Theater Company, Jones has amassed extensive theatrical credits both on- and off-Broadway and around the country. He starred in the CalArts Center for New Performance production of “Prometheus Bound,” which received its world premiere at the Getty Villa in 2013.
Ten artists have been awarded the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. On Tuesday, May 3, the Herb Alpert Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Herb Alpert Award in the Arts. Administered by California Institute of the Arts since 1994, the awards this year recognize 10 mid-career, risk-taking artists who challenge and transform art, society and their own disciplines.
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation Producers’ Show, presented by the School of Film/Video, returned in-person on May 4 for the first time in three years at the David Geffen Theater at Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The screening featured a selection of 27 student films juried by the Character Animation faculty.
Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.