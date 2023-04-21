CalArts Graphic Design Program Ranked Sixth in Nation

Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has named the California Institute of the Arts Design Program sixth in the nation in its 2023 Graphic Design School Rankings.
CalArts’ Graphic Design Program, one of four programs in the School of Art, ranked in the following six categories:
— Top 50 Nationally (#6, top 1%).
— Top 50 Nationally among private schools and colleges (#6, top 2%).
— Top 25 on the West Coast (#2).
— Top 20 in California (#2).
— Top 25 Nationally among schools offering a Graphic Design related BFA (#6).
— Top 25 Nationally among schools offering a Graphic Design related MFA (#6).
The ninth annual rankings considered 696 schools with graphic design programs from across the United States.
Criteria used to evaluate the schools include academic reputation, admission selectivity, employment data, depth and breadth of the program faculty, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness, graduation rate and retention rate.
