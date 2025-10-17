header image

October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
| Friday, Oct 17, 2025
CalArts Blue Wall 1

California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.

This interdisciplinary program, among the first in the United States, further exemplifies the institution’s commitment to integrating artistic expression with leading-edge technological innovation.

The Creative Computing BFA is designed to provide students with a robust foundation in computer science, electrical engineering, signal processing and emerging technologies such as virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), robotics and AI/machine learning. The program also allows undergraduates to develop a strong, personal artistic voice and to use technology as a tool for storytelling, cultural critique, and creative exploration.

Students will have the opportunity to specialize in one of five areas: Game Design, Music Technology, Coding for Design, Spatial Computing, or Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

“The Creative Computing program builds on the strengths and resources of several of CalArts’ current academic programs and initiatives. Students will graduate with the skills and experience necessary to lead in the expanding world of creative technologies, preparing them to define the creative industries of the future,” said Interim Provost Michael Bryant.

Ajay Kapur, associate provost of creative technologies that founded the new program, emphasized the curriculum’s transformative potential. “Coding, engineering, and AI are the canvases of the future. By equipping our students with these technological skills, CalArts is preparing the next generation of creatives and storytellers today to shape the arts and culture of tomorrow.”

The program aligns with several other new, future-focused initiatives at the 55-year-old Institute, which is well known for its focus on experimentation across artistic disciplines.

The CHANEL Center for Artists and Technology, announced last spring in partnership with the CHANEL Culture Fund, is a visionary initiative that positions artists at the forefront of shaping the evolving technologies that define the world and establishes CalArts as the hub of a new ecosystem of arts and technology.

Similarly, CalArts’ D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) initiative, established in 2025 with support from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation, aims to prepare students for dynamic careers in the rapidly growing industry of location-based entertainment.

“We see the Creative Computing curriculum as building a bridge from CalArts to industry,” said D.R.E.A.M.S. Director and Producer in Residence Travis Cloyd. “Students in the program will have access to industry experts and participate in real-world projects where they can build immersive environments and interactive spaces, utilizing their technical and artistic skills to advance the creative industries as a whole.”

CalArts is currently accepting applications for the BFA in Creative Computing program. Interested students can learn more at calarts.edu/creativecomputing.

2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All

2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences. 
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser

Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps

Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Gary Smith to its board of trustees.
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
Oct. 26: Dave Stamey Returns to Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Award-winning Western Music artist Dave Stamey returns to Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Dave Stamey Returns to Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District
The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.
Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Bethlehem SCV Church and Bethlehem Preschool & Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat event 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 located in the parking lot of the church.
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host Halloween Country Night, a Halloween-themed country line dancing event, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event
There will be a free household hazardous waste and e-waste recycling collection event for Santa Clarita area residents on Saturday, Oct. 18 at College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., in Santa Clarita from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event
Lady Mustangs Cruise to Three-set Win Over Life Pacific
The Lady Mustangs volleyball team swept the Life Pacific Warriors (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) Wednesday, Oct. 15 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Cruise to Three-set Win Over Life Pacific
Mustangs Leave Life Pacific With Tie
A goal in the 86th minute for Life Pacific meant The Master's University men's soccer team went from what looked like a 1-0 win to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday, Oct. 15 against the Warriors in La Verne, Calif.
Mustangs Leave Life Pacific With Tie
Ulibarri Wins Again, Janho Places Second
The Master's University's Hannah Ulibarri is now three for three in golf tournament wins this season as she took the top spot in the Embry-Riddle Fall Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Prescott, Ariz., despite extremely windy conditions.
Ulibarri Wins Again, Janho Places Second
No. 2 Canyons Scores Late Victory Over Santa Monica
No. 2 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored its lone goal in the 71st minute to push past visiting Santa Monica College 1-0 on Friday, Oct 10.
No. 2 Canyons Scores Late Victory Over Santa Monica
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors
