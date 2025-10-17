CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing

California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.

This interdisciplinary program, among the first in the United States, further exemplifies the institution’s commitment to integrating artistic expression with leading-edge technological innovation.

The Creative Computing BFA is designed to provide students with a robust foundation in computer science, electrical engineering, signal processing and emerging technologies such as virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), robotics and AI/machine learning. The program also allows undergraduates to develop a strong, personal artistic voice and to use technology as a tool for storytelling, cultural critique, and creative exploration.

Students will have the opportunity to specialize in one of five areas: Game Design, Music Technology, Coding for Design, Spatial Computing, or Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

“The Creative Computing program builds on the strengths and resources of several of CalArts’ current academic programs and initiatives. Students will graduate with the skills and experience necessary to lead in the expanding world of creative technologies, preparing them to define the creative industries of the future,” said Interim Provost Michael Bryant.

Ajay Kapur, associate provost of creative technologies that founded the new program, emphasized the curriculum’s transformative potential. “Coding, engineering, and AI are the canvases of the future. By equipping our students with these technological skills, CalArts is preparing the next generation of creatives and storytellers today to shape the arts and culture of tomorrow.”

The program aligns with several other new, future-focused initiatives at the 55-year-old Institute, which is well known for its focus on experimentation across artistic disciplines.

The CHANEL Center for Artists and Technology, announced last spring in partnership with the CHANEL Culture Fund, is a visionary initiative that positions artists at the forefront of shaping the evolving technologies that define the world and establishes CalArts as the hub of a new ecosystem of arts and technology.

Similarly, CalArts’ D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) initiative, established in 2025 with support from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation, aims to prepare students for dynamic careers in the rapidly growing industry of location-based entertainment.

“We see the Creative Computing curriculum as building a bridge from CalArts to industry,” said D.R.E.A.M.S. Director and Producer in Residence Travis Cloyd. “Students in the program will have access to industry experts and participate in real-world projects where they can build immersive environments and interactive spaces, utilizing their technical and artistic skills to advance the creative industries as a whole.”

CalArts is currently accepting applications for the BFA in Creative Computing program. Interested students can learn more at calarts.edu/creativecomputing.

