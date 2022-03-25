header image

CalArts Named One of Top Ten Costume Design Schools in U.S.
| Friday, Mar 25, 2022
CalArts School of Theater’s adaptation of "When Five Years Pass." Photo courtesy of Alejandro Caminos

California Institute of the Arts has been named one of the “Top 10 Costume Design Schools in the U.S.” by the The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2022 list was published March 12 and highlighted how CalArts is exploring new avenues for costume design through cross-pollination of several schools and programs.

Other colleges and universities selected by The Hollywood Reporter are:

Carnegie Mellon, Pittsburgh

David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, New Haven, Connecticut

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles

New York University TISCH School of the Arts, New York City

Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, Georgia

University of California, Los Angeles School of Theater, Film and Television, Los Angeles

University of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri

University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston Salem, North Carolina

University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Wimbledon College of the Arts, University of the Arts, London was added as an 11th school as a bonus international school.

Animation and digital have opened a new field for costume designers, resulting in the costume in animation course, said Ellen McCartney, director of experience design and production at CalArts.

“We treat the school as a big studio where students come to find their voice as a designer,” she said. “They are challenged by projects, productions and new ways of thinking that have no known solutions and must work their way through a problem, whether it is theoretical or practical. It is one of the very few art institutes that includes the performing arts of theater, music and dance under one roof.”

The Hollywood Reporter also named several notable CalArts alums in reference to the school’s achievements in costuming including Ariel Boroff (Theater MFA 2010) of “Station 19,” Sandra Burns (Theater MFA 2004) of “Last Man on Earth” and Marco Morante (Theater BFA 2002), who has worked with Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Shakira.

Learn more about the Costume Design Program at CalArts.
