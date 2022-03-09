header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 8
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
| Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
Steven Lam will join CalArts as its next dean of the School of Art. Photo: Tamea Burd

An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.

“CalArts is one of those rare institutions that continues to hold that complicated space between rigor and generosity,” said Lam, who will arrive from the Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver, British Columbia. “The School of Art’s influence on contemporary cultural production is singular, yet it is also a place where practitioners, designers, and artists realize that their work is bigger themselves.”

Lam said he looks forward to “supporting an institution that has long stood for intellectual, critical pedagogical exploration, while affirming that the role of design and art is expansive, open, and, at times, controversial and complex. I am also humbled to honor the numerous intergenerational legacies that have made CalArts legendary, be it the influence and afterlives of Feminist Art Program, its devotion to queer practice and experimentalism, the school’s pivotal role in conceptualism and criticism, its nonhierarchal ethos and commitment to social critique, and the not-yet-seen futures that are now being crafted by its mentors and students.”

At Emily Carr, Lam served as associate vice president and dean of the Jake Kerr Faculty of Graduate Studies. Earlier, he was director and an associate professor at the School of Art + Design at Purchase College, State University of New York and associate dean of the School of Art at Cooper Union in New York.

Lam’s collaborative leadership style and breadth of experience in higher education and the arts will be key in his work at CalArts, Provost Tracie Costantino said.

“His commitment to students’ development as artists and as engaged contributors to our world is perfectly aligned with our mission,” she said.

Likewise, Lam brings a worldview and professional skills that will build on the CalArts legacy and lift its mission to new levels of excellence, said Charles Gaines, the School of Art faculty member who chaired the dean search.

“Steven’s selection was made during a very successful search process that yielded an impressive and diverse field of candidates,” Gaines said.

As a curator, Lam has produced projects that address a variety of questions, including the legacy of AIDS activism in contemporary art, the politics and forms of secrecy and multispecies and ecological encounters. His artistic and curatorial work has been featured in The New York Times, The Brooklyn Rail, Art Forum, Flash Art, Third Text and other international and academic publications.

Lam received his MFA from the University of California, Irvine and was a Helena Rubinstein fellow in curatorial studies at the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program. Originally from Texas, Lam also attended University of Houston and Trinity University in San Antonio.

“I look forward to partnering with Steven as he works with the faculty, staff and students of the School of Art to envision and realize their aspirations,” Costantino said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art

CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
FULL STORY...

March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees

CalArts Ranks Among Top Producers of Fulbright U.S. Honorees
Friday, Mar 4, 2022
The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced Feb. 28, 2022 the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2021-22. California Institute of the Arts ranked as the top producer of student Fulbright recipients for four-year special-focus institutions.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve

CalArtians Selected for Film Independent’s 2022 Project Involve
Friday, Mar 4, 2022
California Institute of the Arts graduates Javier Barboza (Film/Video BFA 2008) and Rui Xu (Theater MFA 2020) are among the 30 filmmakers selected for Project Involve 2022, Film Independent’s free nine-month program mentorship and workshop.
FULL STORY...

COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships

COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships
Thursday, Mar 3, 2022
College of the Canyons has received a $250,000 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative grant to fund construction pre-apprenticeships to train students with workforce-ready skills and serve the needs of the construction industry in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild
"Lilies of the Field," based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.
‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis traveled to Santa Monica College and tacked on its eighth straight conference win as the Cougars bested the Corsairs in a 6-3 road victory on Thursday, March 3.
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 additional deaths and 852 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with nine new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
Hart District Announces Facemasks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.
Hart District Announces Facemasks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1, 2022, the county's Chief Executive Office announced on Monday. The new 6.4 percent rate increase was determined based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the first increase calculated by the office following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Holiday Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo's Center for Women and Newborns.
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
No. 7 College of the Canyons Women's Basketball had its season come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Irvine Valley College by an 80-43 final score on Saturday, with the Lasers using the victory to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tourney.
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.
March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN
March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.
March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program
Santa Clarita Valley Water’s Lawn Replacement Program is back and will give homeowners, businesses, HOAs and large landscape customers more opportunities to save water and money. Replace your grass with sustainable water-wise landscaping.
SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche
Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.
Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue
The I-5 Corridor Improvement Project will continue in the San Fernando Valley during the week of March 7 to March 14. Drivers should be aware of work during daytime hours and should plan accordingly.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo Total to 227
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Monday two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 227, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo Total to 227
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: