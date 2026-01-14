CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.

Animation Career Review, an online resource for students researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design and related fields, has recognized the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in multiple categories in its recently released 2025 Graphic Design School Rankings.

In the 11th edition of the rankings, CalArts placed fourth overall nationally among 700 institutions evaluated. The Institute also ranked fourth nationally among private schools and colleges, second on the West Coast and second in California.

CalArts ranked in the following categories:

Top 50 Nationally (#4)

Top 50 Nationally among Private Schools and Colleges (#4)

Top 25 on the West Coast (#2)

Top 20 in California (#2)

Top 25 Nationally among schools offering a Graphic Design–related BFA (#3)

Top 25 Nationally among schools offering a Graphic Design–related MFA (#4)

Animation Career Review has published national and regional rankings since 2012, evaluating degree-granting institutions across the United States.

Criteria used to evaluate animation programs include academic reputation, admission selectivity, employment data, depth and breadth of program faculty, value in relation to tuition costs and student debt, graduation rate and retention rate.

Graphic design rankings use similar criteria, with an emphasis on academic reputation, employment data, program depth and student outcomes.

