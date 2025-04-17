CalArts Retains No. 1 Spot in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Rankings

For the fifth consecutive year, the California Institute of the Arts animation programs (Character Animation and Experimental Animation) have collectively earned the top spot in all eligible categories in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Animation School Rankings.

CalArts animation is ranked first in the following categories:

Top 50 Nationally (#1, top 1%)

Top 40 Nationally among private schools and colleges (#1, top 1%)

Top 20 on the West Coast (#1)

Top 20 in California (#1)

Top 50 Nationally among schools offering an animation-related BFA (#1)

Top 25 Nationally among schools offering an animation-related MFA (#1)

The 2025 ranking by Animation Career Review, an online resource for individuals exploring careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, considered a thorough evaluation of 200 schools across the United States. This year’s placement marks the 13th time CalArts animation programs have earned the top spot in its 14 years of rankings.

The criteria used for the animation rankings included academic reputation, admission selectivity, employment data, depth and breadth of the program faculty, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness, graduation rate and retention rate.

For more information visit www.animationcareerreview.com/articles/2025-animation-school-rankings.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...