CalArts Retains Spot in Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Film Schools

The Hollywood Reporter recently released its 2023 list of Top 25 American Film Schools, with CalArts’ School of Film/Video retaining its number five spot from last year.

The annual list is assembled based on facility evaluations and interviews with deans and faculty from campuses across the nation, as well as alumni and industry experts. Schools are assessed by multiple factors, including practical program experience, alumni achievements, prestige, and access to cutting-edge equipment.

Here’s what THR had to say about the School of Film/Video:

With Pixar leaders like Pete Docter, Brad Bird and Peter Sohn among its alumni, the California Institute of the Arts is known for housing one of the most robust animation programs in the industry, with a proven track record for success. The school offers programs in character and experimental animation for aspiring animators seeking to hone their craft. There are several animation computer labs on campus, allowing students access to industry-standard tech to produce films using 2D and 3D equipment, as well as traditional animation formats. In 2021, some buildings on campus suffered water damage after an incident with a cooling tower, but renovations are expected to be completed by fall.

Check out the full 2023 ranking at THR.

