CalArts Student Animators Win AEF Scholarships

Four students from California Institute of the Arts Character Animation program have been awarded scholarships by ASIFA-Hollywood’s Animation Educators Forum for the 2024-25 academic year.

The recipients, selected from a competitive pool of 120 global applicants, are:

Christina Wu (Film/Video BFA 2026)

Huayi Yu (Film/Video BFA 2026)

Annie Han (Film/Video BFA 2027)

Maria Jaramillo (Film/Video BFA 2025)

The ASIFA-Hollywood’s Animation Educators Forum scholarships aim to support animation students by covering expenses like tuition, software, hardware, and academic or creative research. This year, the total fund of $44,000 will be evenly distributed among 11 recipients from the United States, Spain, France and Australia.

The selection process for these merit-based scholarships included evaluations of the students’ written proposals, demo reels or artwork and letters of recommendation from faculty.

ASIFA-Hollywood is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the art of animation and its creators. Along with initiatives like the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation and the annual Annie Awards, the Animation Educators Forum is a key part of its mission to nurture the next generation of animators.

