CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
| Thursday, May 26, 2022
Cal Arts Album

The third compilation album featuring original works by California Institute of the Arts students in electronic music was released on May 5 by the nonprofit United Kingdom record label Touched Music.

The album, “John Tejada Presents Future Stars 3,” was music from producer and composer Tejada’s Advanced Electronic Music Production spring 2022 class.

In 2020 John Tejada, a frequent guest on Touched Music compilations had the idea of turning his CalArts spring course “Advanced Electronic Music Production” final project into a compilation album for an established label.

“Future Stars 3,” now in its third year, features 19 of Tejada’s students as well as “Overtime,” an original exclusive by Tejada. The styles range from ambient pieces such as Mason Moy’s “Lobster Boil,” songwriting by March Adstrum, vintage house by Joey Sample and electronic experiments by Essvus and everything in between.

The 19 new producers bring us into their world, using music technology, to give us their take on what the future of music should sound like.

The 20-track album is available for streaming on major platforms and was sold exclusively as a limited-edition CD through Bandcamp. Proceeds from CD sales benefitted Macmillan Cancer Support in the UK.

An established electronic music composer and DJ, Tejada has released numerous albums on labels like Kompakt, Pokerflat, Cocoon, Plug Research Seventh City and his own label, Palette Recordings, since 1996. Through his collaboration with comedian and musician Reggie Watts as Wajatta, the duo released the albums “Casual High Technology” (Comedy Dynamics) in 2018, “Don’t Let Get You Down” (Brainfeeder) in 2020 and most recently the 2021 EP “Do You Even Care Anymore?” (Brainfeeder).
