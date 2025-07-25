CalArts Summer Tours

Are you interested in attending California Institute of the Arts? Small group tours of the CalArts campus are available for prospective students and their immediate family. Tours depart from the main lobby, are led by current CalArts students, and last approximately 75-90 minutes. Tour openings are still available in August.

Please plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to your scheduled tour time to provide ample time to check in. At check-in you will obtain a visitor badge; please wear your badge throughout the duration of your visit. You may view the most up to date visitor access policies on our visitor access webpage. There you can select your available tour date and click through to register for the tour.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with additional important details.

California Institute of the Arts is located at 24700 McBean Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355-2340.

