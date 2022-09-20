CalArts Theater Faculty DeLorenzo Directs L.A. Premiere of ‘Ghosts’

California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s “Ghosts,” running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.

DeLorenzo directs Richard Eyre’s “electrifying” 90-minute adaptation of Ibsen’s provocative play for the modern stage. The main cast includes recent CalArts graduates Alex Barlas (Theater MFA 2020) and Viva Hassis Gentes (Theater BFA 2021), who play painter Oswald Alving and maid Regina Engstrand, respectively. Fellow CalArtians are also among the crew: Christine Ferriter (Film/Video MFA 1993) as lighting designer and Lena Sands (Theater MFA 2015) as costume designer.

“One of the shocks of working on this play is how up-to-the-minute it is,” said DeLorenzo. “No playwright merges the political and the personal like Ibsen does. By examining the issues of the day through the conflicts of one single family, he shows us how culture imposes its values on individuals and speaks through us, and how difficult change can be. I wonder if there is a more relevant subject for this year than how we move forward against the tides that are always pulling us back. Eyre’s striking adaptation is funny and sexy, a breathless adaptation that is as true to the original as it is to our time.”

Shows scheduled thorugh Sunday, Oct. 9 will also feature special post-performance discussions with the artists included in ticket price. Additionally, Friday, Oct. 14 is “Wine Night,” during which attendees can mingle with the cast after the show while enjoying complimentary wine and snacks.

“Ghosts”

Through Sunday, Oct. 23

Odyssey Theatre,

2055 S Sepulveda Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Tickets from $20. For tickets visit Odyssey Theatre.

