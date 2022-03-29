CalArts Trustee Clark Spencer Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’

California Institute of the Arts Trustee Clark Spencer won the Academy Award for Animated Feature Film for “Encanto” at the 94th annual Academy Awards held Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Spencer served as a producer on the film.

Spencer joined Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1993. He was director of planning but moved on to be senior vice president of finance and operations. Spencer moved on to the Florida animation division of the company where he was the head of studio before becoming the producer of “Lilo & Stitch” which was released in 2002.

Spencer also produced the Disney animated film “Bolt,” as well as “Winnie the Pooh,” “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Zootopia.”

As producer of “Zootopia” released in 20016 Spencer won an Academy Award when the film captured the Animated Feature Film Oscar at the 89th annual Academy Awards.

In August 2019, Spencer was named president of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

