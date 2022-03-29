header image

1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
CalArts Trustee Clark Spencer Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’
| Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Photo credit Josh Sudock/A.M.P.A.S.

California Institute of the Arts Trustee Clark Spencer won the Academy Award for Animated Feature Film for “Encanto” at the 94th annual Academy Awards held Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Spencer served as a producer on the film.

Spencer joined Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1993. He was director of planning but moved on to be senior vice president of finance and operations. Spencer moved on to the Florida animation division of the company where he was the head of studio before becoming the producer of “Lilo & Stitch” which was released in 2002.

Spencer also produced the Disney animated film “Bolt,” as well as “Winnie the Pooh,” “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Zootopia.”

As producer of “Zootopia” released in 20016 Spencer won an Academy Award when the film captured the Animated Feature Film Oscar at the 89th annual Academy Awards.

In August 2019, Spencer was named president of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
Tuesday COVID Update: Second Booster Shots Available March 30 in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven additional deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,626, county case totals to 2,831,655 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,239 since March of 2020.
Alert Issued: Cold Temperatures Expected in Parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
CalArts Trustee Clark Spencer Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’
California Institute of the Arts Trustee Clark Spencer won the Academy Award for Animated Feature Film for "Encanto" at the 94th annual Academy Awards held Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
April 20: Vendors Invited to City of Santa Clarita Vendor Outreach Event
The City of Santa Clarita invites current and prospective vendors to attend an outreach event on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., to learn the basics of doing business with the city. Vendors specializing in all areas of business, including printing, promotional items, construction, engineering consulting and janitorial supplies, are welcome to attend the event, which will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.
Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program! This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
Conference Champs Canyons Women’s Tennis Finishes Season Undefeated
Already crowned champions of the Western State Conference, College of the Canyons completed its undefeated run through the conference schedule with a dominant 8-1 road win at Glendale College on March 22.
L.A. County Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect until Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall in Southern California Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas in Los Angeles County are likely to contaminate ocean waters at, and around, discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens
Nearly an inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, March 28 required the city of Santa Clarita to close the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita due to wet track conditions and the Santa Clarita Skate Park.
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
On March 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors designated Camp Scott as one of the facilities to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders, including those convicted of murder and rape. The County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will discuss the Board of Supervisors' actions, including the repurposing of Camp Scott, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30.
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, revealed Monday a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
(CN) — The Golden State is outpacing the rest of the nation in job creation, according to the latest jobs report from the state Employment Development Department that suggests the state is recovering from the ravages of the pandemic-induced business shutdowns of two years ago.
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Dancing is a good thing and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance as an important tool in successful aging and good health.
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes.
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
