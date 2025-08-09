header image

1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
| Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Hunger Mountain Live 6-26-2025

This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of the California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.

In January, VCFA completed its first residency at CalArts, a successful introduction to CalArts’ campus, despite disruptions from the Southern California wildfires. brought together more than 200 MFA students, faculty and visiting artists across VCFA’s six low-residency programs: Film, Graphic Design, Visual Art, Music Composition, Writing, and Writing for Children and Young Adults.

The latest residency was lauded by VCFA students, faculty, and staff alike as one of the best in recent memory, thanks in part to the many CalArtians who worked hard alongside the VCFA team to ensure they felt welcome and supported.

The move to CalArts, first announced in April 2024, was a defining step in the long-term partnership between the two institutions. VCFA remains an academically independent and separately accredited college, now operating as an affiliate of CalArts. While the college’s structure remains low-residency, relocating its twice-yearly in-person sessions to Southern California has created new opportunities for interdisciplinary connection and creative experimentation.

“We gathered not as silos, but as a single creative force,” said VCFA President Andrew Ramsammy in a letter to the VCFA community. “This wasn’t accidental. This is who we are becoming.”

Summer 2025 also signaled a philosophical shift in how VCFA’s programs intersect. Students and faculty alike described the residency as an inflection point where the institution’s long-standing interdisciplinary values came alive in new and urgent ways.

Over the course of the residency, writers collaborated with composers, filmmakers co-taught with graphic designers and visual artists staged work in real time with poets and performers. Public events included film screenings, thesis exhibitions, critique sessions, a sold-out music performance in CalArts’ Roy O. Disney Concert Hall, and a series of cross-program lectures and panels.

The residency also featured several new initiatives:

Hunger Mountain Live, a literary and performance event presented in partnership with Los Angeles’ Da Poetry Lounge, transformed a traditional reading into what Ramsammy called “a public act of truth-telling and performance” at the Wild Beast (watch a clip).

Unapologetically Creative, a new VCFA podcast, launched with interviews across disciplines—highlighting the stories, practices, and perspectives of artists, authors, scholars, and designers (listen on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, or wherever you listen to podcasts).

The Community Assembly Series continued with new sessions focused on equity, labor, technology, and justice in the arts, reaffirming VCFA’s commitment to critical public dialogue (check here and here).

As the institutions look ahead to the second year of their affiliation, residencies are already on the calendar for January and summer 2026. The evolving CalArts–VCFA partnership continues to energize the community, bringing renewed stability and enthusiasm to VCFA.

Steady, strong incoming class sizes have replaced past fluctuations, and with winter application numbers currently trending 30% higher than last year, the outlook is optimistic.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
The Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire started at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and is rapidly spreading in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County border, prompting evacuation orders for Piru, Val Verde and areas of Castaic.
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, "Pollinators on Parade," event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will open its Summer Sensory room for adults with disabilities and caregivers, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 in its Community Room.
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will host a Bruno Mars Tribute, "Locked Out of Heaven," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office has renewed its search for a commissioner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and all other required documents by Aug. 8.
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host its CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 22 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
Back to School Resources at Santa Clarita Public Library
It’s time to head back to school and back to the library for study resources. The Santa Clarita Public Library offers more than 50 different e-databases on its website, all available for free.
Back to School Resources at Santa Clarita Public Library
COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University
College of the Canyons freshman Grace Dias has announced her commitment to the Saint Francis University softball program and will soon be joining the Red Flash.
COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
