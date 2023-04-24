CalArts Welcomes Newly Accepted Students to Campus

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 24
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Keep Up With Our Facebook
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.