CalArts Welcomes Newly Accepted Students to Campus

California Institute of the Arts welcomed newly accepted students, friends and families to campus for a day of information sessions and informal meet-and-greets on Saturday, April 15.

Students, and their families, traveled from the Los Angeles area, from across the country and from around the world to attend the event, which returned to the CalArts campus in-person for the first time since 2019.

President Ravi Rajan opened Accepted Student Day with help from the Enrollment Management team including Chevonne Totten-Garner, executive director and Michael Elgarico, vice president.

The Student Experience team, with a few current students, discussed student life and available resources during a question and answer session at the morning gathering.

Sessions on financial aid for graduate and undergraduate students followed.

After lunch students and their guests heard from representatives in their specific schools and programs.

For more information visit CalArts.

