CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has been recognized by the California Chamber of Commerce for having the strongest pro-business and economic growth voting records in the State Senate.

“CalChamber is grateful to Senator Valladares for her partnership this year on issues of major importance to the business community. Our review of relevant votes taken by the Legislature shows she was more aligned with CalChamber’s positions than any other member of the Senate.” – Ben Golombek, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff for Policy

CalChamber recently released their annual legislative report card, which ranks lawmakers for how they voted on bills impacting economic growth and job creation during the 2025 Legislative Session. Senator Valladares received top ranking among all of California’s Senators.

“Californians deserve a state where they can pursue their own American dream, where families can thrive and where businesses can afford to grow,” said Senator Valladares. “I’m grateful for this recognition from CalChamber and I’m just getting started fighting for more affordability and expanding opportunities for hard working Californians.”

Since taking office, Senator Valladares has prioritized improving affordability and expanding opportunities for all Californians. She has also been laser focused on increasing public safety and making communities safer for California families.

For more infrmation about the CalChamber report card, click here.

