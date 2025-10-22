CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown

|
“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line.
Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.
Alessandro Concas, a Santa Clarita young author and entrepreneur, invites local children and their parents to a special book signing and reading of his book, "Life of the Time Cat."
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session.
Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.
AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares continued her District Dialogues listening tour on Monday, Oct. 20, hosting a roundtable discussion in Valencia with local real estate professionals, builders and lenders to hear directly from them about the challenges and opportunities shaping California’s housing market.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened volunteer registration for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 20, Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Angelenos can sign up to volunteer at https://count.lahsa.org/.
The California Highway Patrol has published an internal report on an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18, in which metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.
A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master's University men's soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.
While The Master's University came up short against NCAA Division III No. 1 Pomona-Pitzer in a dual swim meet Saturday, Oct. 18, there were plenty of highlights that show the Mustangs will be a force in the water.
College of the Canyons freshman Addison DeGard served up eight aces and fellow frosh Martina Neveleff tallied 13 kills to help lead the Cougars women's volleyball team to a 3-1 conference victory at Antelope Valley College on Friday night, Oct. 17. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18.
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer trailed at the break but battled back to salvage a 1-1 draw vs. conference opponent L.A. Valley College in front of its home crowd on Friday night, Oct. 17.
The College of the Canyons and Bakersfield College men's soccer teams played a scoreless first half before the Cougars eventually fell in a 2-1 result at the COC soccer facility on Friday, Oct. 17.
2007
- Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to discuss district WI-FI and a new payroll system.
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has announced the return of Trick or Treat Village this October, including the Santa Clarita Valley.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
