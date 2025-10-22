CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1 due to the ongoing federal funding lapse.

In response, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued the following statement in response:

“Nearly 1.5 million Los Angeles County residents, more than one in 10 people, rely on CalFresh to help feed their families,” Barger said. “As we monitor the evolving funding situation, my focus is on making sure residents have clear information and access to local resources if benefits are delayed. Our county is working hand in hand with state partners to minimize disruptions and keep families supported. I appreciate our community partners and food banks who are stepping up to help. This is a crucial moment for collaboration.”

Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Social Services has already begun outreach efforts, including text, email and social media notifications to CalFresh recipients, encouraging those with immediate food needs to contact local food banks.

“The strength of Los Angeles County lies in how we come together during challenging times,” Barger said. “We’ll continue working hard to help families have the resources they need to stay healthy and fed. We need to prepare for the long haul.”

