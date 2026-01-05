header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 5
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
| Monday, Jan 5, 2026
Wiley Canyon Project

The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.

The legal petition against the approval includes numerous causes of action documenting why the project approval should be overturned. These include the failure of the city to follow the General Plan, failure to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act, lack of compliance with the city of Santa Clarita Municipal Code, inappropriate use of the State Housing Accountability and Housing Crisis Acts, Ralph M. Brown Act violations and disregard of health and safety protections for both the existing nearby neighborhood and new residents, including seniors.

The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved the Wiley Canyon Village Project in November.

The plan includes 232 condos in two-story buildings and 120 assisted-living units as well as a quarter-acre of commercial development in Wiley Canyon located on the former home of the Smiser Mule Ranch between Wiley Canyon Road and Interstate 5, north of Calgrove Boulevard.

The assisted-living units would be constructed in a 140,000-square-foot facility.

In a press release issued by the Calgrove Corridor Coalition specific concerns regarding the project were listed as follows:

The city continues to approve dense “mixed use” development that allows four-story buildings, despite inadequate commercial floor space to meet this criterion. Such actions have now become a pattern and practice of zoning manipulation throughout the city.

Inadequate infrastructure to meet the valley’s traffic needs.

Inadequate evacuation capacity through a private gate, and inattention to how seniors will get out of a four-story building without electricity in a fire induced public safety power shutoff.
Insufficient fire facilities to serve this high fire severity zone in the southern part of the valley: a new fire station site is needed.

Insufficient parking that will cause spill over into local neighborhood.

Placing housing next to the freeway, subjecting future residents to noise and air pollution impacts.

The appellant for the legal challenge is R. Weston Monroe.

The Calgrove Corridor Coalition press release included the following statement by Monroe:

“Santa Clarita is planning for significant growth along the Via Princessa cross-valley corridor directly connected to Wiley Canyon, yet this project was approved without the engineering or financial safeguards needed to ensure future roadway capacity, and in disregard of the City’s own General Plan and municipal code requirements. Growth only works when infrastructure planning is enforceable. This lawsuit asks the court to require the city to follow its General Plan and municipal codes before approving development that permanently constrains critical transportation corridors for much of the valley’s existing residents and those yet to arrive.

City records show this project was approved under the name ‘Wiley Canyon LLC,’ yet no active company by that name appears to have existed at the time the application was submitted or approved. City planning staff are responsible for verifying applicants and ensuring compliance with adopted laws, including the General Plan, municipal codes, and procedural requirements. Accepting and approving a major development without confirming the legal existence of the applicant reflects a breakdown in that review process and is one of the issues this lawsuit asks the court to examine.

A basic question remains unanswered: why did City planning staff ignore required General Plan provisions, municipal codes, and regulatory safeguards, and never verify that the entity applying for approval even legally existed before, during, or after the project was approved? These are fundamental questions that should have been asked at the outset. This lawsuit seeks to have the court require that those questions finally be answered and that all legally required procedures and adopted plans are actually followed.”

The Calgrove Corridor Coalition is comprised of local residents who seek to preserve the character of neighborhoods in the vicinity of Wiley Canyon Road and Calgrove Boulevard.

Wiley Canyon Project site plan

The site plan for the Wiley Canyon Village Project.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project

Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
FULL STORY...

Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley

Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...

Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
On Saturday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
FULL STORY...

City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures

City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
On Saturday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
SCVNews.com