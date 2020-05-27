[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
vehicle emissions standards -

SACRAMENTO – California joined 22 other states and several other jurisdictions Wednesday to challenge the Trump Administration’s planned rollback of vehicle emissions standards.

Since these emission rules were enacted, they have reduced air pollution and protected the air our children breathe. The California Air Resources Board helped develop the original 2012 rules and is represented in this case by the California Attorney General.

“For 50 years, California has led the way by requiring automobile innovations that reduce the health impacts of tailpipe pollution,” said CalEPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld. “The Trump Administration wants to take us back to a time of increased air pollution, which will have devastating effects on public health. We can’t afford any more kids with asthma – especially given the impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic. California will continue fighting for a clean air future.”

The new, diminished standards set forth by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration drastically reduce the annual emission reductions from nearly five percent a year to just one and a half percent. The state’s suit claims the EPA and NHTSA have violated the laws and bypassed congressional requirements in enacting the rollback, and that the federal agencies used a faulty and flawed analysis, unfounded assumptions, and made statistical errors to manipulate data in support of their conclusions.

“The federal agencies used questionable science, faulty logic and ludicrous assumptions to justify what they wanted from the start: to gut and rewrite the single most important air regulation of the past decade,” said CARB Chair Mary D. Nichols. “Despite all the hype, this rule is a loss for America, as evidenced by their own analysis. Because of this change, we will breathe more polluted air, suffer more premature deaths AND see a net loss of jobs in the automobile industry.”

The 2017 decision to maintain the previous vehicle greenhouse gas regulations was the result of several years of in-depth, joint analysis by U.S. EPA, NHTSA and California. Those rules provided motivation for the development of cleaner, safer vehicles and fuels, and marked a national shift in efforts to address seriously the impacts of climate change. Transportation is 40 percent of GHG emissions in California, and the previous emissions standards are critical in our effort to combat climate change, as well as to assist in further development and growth of California’s sustainable economy.

Read the rollback complaint here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.
L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget
During his weekly virtual press conference on Wednesday, May 27, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva outlined why staffing levels matter and how he views being provided an inadequate budget affects staffing.
Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Newhall office and 45 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28.
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement of $1,927,800 with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to resolve clean-air violations related to the sale of small off-road engines in the state.
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Air quality is unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains on Wednesday, May 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
The Trump administration announced plans to allow oil and gas development on a national monument that is home to grassland, endangered species and unspoiled wilderness stashed in between the most populous parts of the state.
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported tax revenue numbers Wednesday for cannabis sales for the first Quarter of 2020.
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Statistics reveal nursing homes are “hotspots” for large clusters of coronavirus, but as a doctor, I am not surprised at the carnage. We can and must do better.
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
