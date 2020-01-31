[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
| Friday, Jan 31, 2020
abortions coverage

OAKLAND – Led by California, a coalition of six states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday over what they consider barriers to insurance coverage for abortions and insidious restrictions on reproductive rights.

In December, the federal health department issued a final rule requiring health insurance plans that participate in state exchanges—like Covered California—to bill policyholders at least $1 for abortion care in a separate invoice from the rest of their coverage.

A federal lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra called the requirement onerous and confusing for states and policyholders alike.

In the lawsuit, Becerra denounced the proposal of two separate invoices and the burden of having to submit a separate payment for abortion services as both “plainly unnecessary,” and another reminder of the red tape tied around a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

“The rule’s sole function is to make it more burdensome and more confusing for women to pay for health plans that include legal abortion services, and frustrate the receipt of such coverage in states that require or allow it,” Becerra’s complaint says. “Further, for many women, access to a health plan that includes abortion coverage is a necessary antecedent to the ability to exercise the legal right to obtain the procedure. Forcing women to adapt to onerous and nonsensical billing practices in order to maintain abortion coverage is discriminatory.”

The lawsuit speculates that the separate billing and payment requirements – and the added confusion they cause – will probably cause policyholders to lose their health care coverage because the HHS does not prohibit insurance companies from terminating coverage if people forget to pay the $1 abortion care premium.

Perhaps anticipating some confusion, HHS explained in a fact sheet on the rule: “We urge issuers to state clearly on both bills that the policyholder is receiving two bills to cover the total amount of premium due for the coverage period, that the consumer’s total premium due is inclusive of the amount attributable to non-Hyde abortion coverage, and that the policyholder should make separate payments for each bill.”

It also said that while health plans should ask policyholders to pay the bill for abortion care separately, issuers cannot terminate policies on this basis as long as the abortion premium is paid.

The HHS has couched the rule as a way of ensuring that the Affordable Care Act does not illegally fund abortion in accordance with the Hyde Amendment, a 1976 law that excludes abortion from government insurance plans.

In a statement following the release of the rule in December, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “Providing these separate bills is an essential step in implementing the Affordable Care Act’s bar on tax credits going toward coverage of abortions for which public funding is prohibited. The separate billing requirement fulfills Congress’ intent and reflects President Trump’s strong commitment to preventing taxpayer funding of abortion coverage.”

Becerra said the rule will cause states and insurance companies to incur substantial costs, both to comply with the rule and maintain separate billing systems. The lawsuit estimates that initial costs could be as much as $740 million in 2020. This could force health insurers to drop coverage for abortions altogether, Becerra said.

“This new rule is just another Trump Administration attack on women and reproductive rights,” Becerra said in a statement Thursday. “We have a long history of protecting women’s access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion. We won’t let an unlawful administrative rule change that. And we will defend California’s ability to enact and enforce laws that promote the health of its residents.”

Becerra is joined by attorneys general from New York, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Oregon, and Vermont. They ask the court to set aside the rule as an unlawful interpretation of the Affordable Care Act.

The Health and Human Services Department did not return an email seeking comment.

— By Martia Dinzeo
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
Friday, Jan 31, 2020
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
Santa Clarita’s proposed number of housing units it must plan for by October 2029 dropped from nearly 13,000 to 9,500, according to an updated, draft state-mandated home-building target that quantifies the need for housing within each jurisdiction.
FULL STORY...
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
Friday, Jan 31, 2020
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
The city of Santa Clarita is expected to meet with candidates for a new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station captain toward the end of February, according to city officials.
FULL STORY...
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Friday, Jan 31, 2020
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Led by California, a coalition of six states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday over what they consider barriers to insurance coverage for abortions and insidious restrictions on reproductive rights.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services will expand its Survivors after Suicide (SAS) support group to the Santa Clarita Valley, starting on Saturday, March 22.
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Parents of Saugus High School students received a letter last week informing them of scabies contamination, which was discovered off-campus, according to the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
Santa Clarita’s proposed number of housing units it must plan for by October 2029 dropped from nearly 13,000 to 9,500, according to an updated, draft state-mandated home-building target that quantifies the need for housing within each jurisdiction.
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
The city of Santa Clarita is expected to meet with candidates for a new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station captain toward the end of February, according to city officials.
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Led by California, a coalition of six states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday over what they consider barriers to insurance coverage for abortions and insidious restrictions on reproductive rights.
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Feb. 22: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Information Meeting
Foster care and foster-adoption are meaningful ways for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.
Feb. 22: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Information Meeting
County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) began mailing 5,477,007 newly designed Sample Ballots to voters for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally
Just two games into the 2020 season College of the Canyons has already developed a reputation for late inning heroics. On Saturday, the Cougars (1-1) plated four runs in the ninth and four more in the 10th to take down host El Camino College by a 9-6 final score.
Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally
Feb. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Training Room at Summit Circle, which is located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
County Parks to Establish Youth Scholarship Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved fee updates for the Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks).
County Parks to Establish Youth Scholarship Program
SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Annual Open House
To celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Central Park and at its conservation garden and patio located above the park.
SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Annual Open House
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Despite a near disaster in 2017 at the nation’s tallest dam, operators and regulators of California’s high-risk dams have been slow to react and plan for catastrophic failures, according to a state audit released Thursday.
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan for increased developer fees in the Santa Clarita Valley to support the development of five new fire stations, according to county officials.
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
Supes Grant Civilian Oversight Commission Subpoena Power
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to strengthen oversight of the civilian bodies overseeing the Sheriff’s and Probation departments, empowering each entity with the ability to subpoena data, documents and direct testimony.
Supes Grant Civilian Oversight Commission Subpoena Power
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Arroyo Seco Cancels Annual 8th Grade Showcase
As a result of the fires and the Saugus High School shooting last year, administration, staff and students of Arroyo Seco Junior High School have decided to cancel the eighth-grade showcase, which takes place annually in spring.
Arroyo Seco Cancels Annual 8th Grade Showcase
Detective: Tick Fire Skeleton is Not Will Cierzan
This past weekend came and went quietly for Linda Cierzan, whose husband, Will, remains missing after three years.
Detective: Tick Fire Skeleton is Not Will Cierzan
CarFit Program Helps Keep Seniors Safe Behind the Wheel
The Bella Vida senior center in Canyon Country hosted a CarFit class on Tuesday to help make car travel safer for seniors.
CarFit Program Helps Keep Seniors Safe Behind the Wheel
CalArtians Win at 47th Annie Awards
CalArtians took home a number of awards at the 47th Annual Annie Awards, presented by the International Animated Film Society at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 25.
CalArtians Win at 47th Annie Awards
Master’s Signs Dual-sport Athlete Jordyn Bingaman
If all goes according to plan, Jordyn Bingaman will be a busy woman during the 2020-21 athletic year at The Master's University.
Master’s Signs Dual-sport Athlete Jordyn Bingaman
Presenters Lineup Grows for 92nd Oscars Telecast Feb. 9
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced additional presenters for the 92nd Oscars telecast set to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Presenters Lineup Grows for 92nd Oscars Telecast Feb. 9
Aldo Macias Arellano Named LA County Assessor Public Affairs Deputy
After an exhaustive search, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has named Aldo Macias Arellano as the newest member of his Public Affairs team.
Aldo Macias Arellano Named LA County Assessor Public Affairs Deputy
%d bloggers like this: