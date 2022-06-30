California Allocates More Than $3 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $3 billion today to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including $1.3 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support local projects and to protect local roads and bridges from extreme weather and natural disasters.

Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than $930 million of the total funding.

“The California Transportation Commission’s decision to invest in our state highways while protecting city and county infrastructure will help make California’s roadways safer and more resilient one shovel, one project and one community at a time,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Projects approved this week include:

Diamond Bar & the City of Industry – The State Route 57/60 Confluence Chokepoint Relief Project: On SR-60 from the southbound SR-57 connector overcrossing to the Golden Springs Drive undercrossing and on SR-57 from the westbound 60 connector overcrossing to the SR 57/60 separation. Interchange modifications including auxiliary lanes and three new bridges. $217.9 million.

Metro Red and Purple Line Core Capacity Improvements: Los Angeles Union Station improvements to allow Red and Purple lines to provide more frequent rail service. $37.5 million.

In the cities of Torrance, Rancho Palos Verdes, Lomita and Los Angeles: from West 25th Street to West Carson Street at various locations. Upgrade curb ramps, sidewalks, and driveways to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and add new bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings. $6.1 million.

In the city of Los Angeles: on State Route 110 from US-101 to Amador Street. Construct auxiliary lanes, make intersection improvements, and reconstruct bridges. $10 million.

In and near the cities of Ventura, Oxnard, and Moorpark: on State Route 118 from SR-126 to Montair Drive (32 miles). Rehabilitate pavement, restore eroded embankment, apply new striping and pavement markings, construct bike lane and bikeway, and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. $1 million.

In the city of Los Angeles: on I-10 at the intersection of Soto Street and Marengo Street and on I-5 at the offramp to Soto Street. Modify intersections and upgrade sidewalks, curb ramps, and pedestrian crossings to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. $831,000.

The $1.3 billion federal local assistance allocation in fiscal year 2023 is thanks to programs that were created or expanded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Caltrans oversees funds that are available to more than 600 cities, counties, and regional agencies for the purpose of improving their transportation infrastructure and services. Funding from new programs that were created by the law includes $45 million to build community resilience in the face of extreme weather and natural disasters and $63 million to help develop carbon reduction strategies that address the climate crisis.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in annual transportation funding annually that is split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

