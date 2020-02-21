[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
| Friday, Feb 21, 2020
abortion funding rule
Photo: Blogtrepreneur/WMC 2.0.

 

SAN FRANCISCO – On March 4, California health clinics funded by federal grant dollars under the Title X family planning program must physically and financially sever abortion from the rest of their services under an abortion funding rule issued by the Health and Human Services Department.

On Thursday, the state of California and Essential Access Health, the statewide Title X grantee for California, asked a federal judge to stave off the new regulations, arguing that the effect would imperil the health care of thousands of low-income women who rely on these clinics.

The abortion funding rule faces multiple state challenges, including Maryland, where a federal judge blocked it from taking effect in a ruling earlier this week. Another federal judge will hear arguments in a similar lawsuit brought by Washington state next week.

In San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen issued a preliminary injunction against the rule in April of last year, which was stayed by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The full Ninth Circuit heard arguments in September on whether to overturn that stay, and its pending decision will be moot if Chen finds the government promulgated the rule without a good explanation as to why it was necessary.

Department of Justice attorney Bradley Humphreys said the department was concerned about the public’s perception that abortions are being funded with federal grant money.

“But there is nothing in the record at this point that justifies that perception,” Chen said.

Humphreys said as unfounded as that perception may be, the HHS has an interest in ensuring the integrity of the program.

“In order to maintain public support for the Title X program, addressing those perception issues is important,” he said.

Enacted in 1970 under President Richard Nixon, Title X of the Public Health Service Act provides birth control and other reproductive health care services to low-income Americans.

Clinics funded under Title X are prohibited from providing abortions under §1008 of the statute, but under revisions made by the HHS in 2000, health care providers could make, upon request, a “neutral presentation” of information about abortion and make a referral to an abortion clinic as long as they didn’t encourage or promote abortion.

The new Title X abortion funding rule now forbid clinics from making abortion referrals and requires that they maintain “clear financial and physical separation” from centers that perform abortions. This means maintaining separate financial accounts, medical records, facilities and personnel. Clinics are also required to refer women for prenatal care, even if they intend to end their pregnancies.

But Humphreys said the rules are less restrictive than those under the Reagan administration, which banned clinics from even counseling patients on abortion. Chen pointed out that it wasn’t much of a change.

Lawyers for California and Essential Access Health said the new rules are even more burdensome than the ones from 1988, which didn’t require separate building entrances and medical records.

No matter, Humphreys said, as the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the 1988 regulations in Rust v. Sullivan, holding they were a “permissible interpretation” of the Public Health Service Act, under Chevron deference, a Supreme Court doctrine where courts generally adhere to an agency’s interpretation of a statute that is ambiguous.

“Even with Chevron deference an agency’s interpretation needs to be reasonable,” said attorney Justina Kahn Sessions with Keker Van Nest, who argued on behalf of Essential Access.

“They cite Rust, which is older but somewhat similar, why isn’t that enough?” Chen asked.

Sessions said the high court merely ruled that the government’s interpretation was not impermissible, but that it wasn’t the only way the statute could be construed.

For Chen, whether the government acted arbitrarily and capriciously — and therefore illegally — seems to hinge on whether the rule is an interpretation of the Public Health Service Act, in which case he may be bound by Rust, or an implementation of the statute, which may allow him to consider outside factors.

He said other Supreme Court cases like Encino Motorcars v. Navarro and FCC v. Fox Television Stations, Inc. will be instructive. Both cases involved federal rule-making and require that agencies demonstrate good reasons for new policies.

If he decides to grant summary judgment in favor of California and Essential Access Health, Chen could carve out the physical separation requirement. He seemed to be leaning that way, since he opened the hearing by asking Sessions about the “real-world impact” of the March 4 deadline.

In an interview outside the courtroom, Sessions said her client would prefer that Chen vacate the entire rule.

For now, they’ll settle for a partial invalidation.

“For us, that would be significantly better than no relief at all,” she said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
Friday, Feb 21, 2020
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
Friday, Feb 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
FULL STORY...
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Friday, Feb 21, 2020
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
It was the beach volleyball version of the give-and-go. TMU's Katie Emmerling knelt in the sand to dig an attack....
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
The Lady Cougars tennis program continues to win, this time in a home win defeating visiting Bakersfield College 7-2 on Thursday at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host its fourth annual CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Santa Clarita-based Mellady Direct Marketing is the Small Business of the Month for February 2020 in California's 21st Senate District, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced Friday.
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold its next public meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 24, starting at 3 p.m.
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
A temporary ban on new restaurant drive-thrus citywide could extend through January 2021 should the Santa Clarita City Council approve an urgency ordinance Tuesday.
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
On March 4, California health clinics funded by federal grant dollars under the Title X family planning program must physically and financially sever abortion from the rest of their services under an abortion funding rule issued by the Health and Human Services Department.
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Taking aim at new Trump administration water rules that allow farmers to use more water from the state’s largest rivers, California claimed in a federal lawsuit Thursday that the rules fail to protect endangered fish species.
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man and woman on multiple charges in Canyon Country late Monday night, officials reported Friday afternoon.
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
The Lady Cougars defeated host Antelope Valley College 8-1 on Tuesday to pick up its third Western State Conference (WSC) victory.
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
Saugus girls basketball’s 45-43 loss to Fairmont Prep in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA quarterfinals was a game of seconds.
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office has scheduled free financial aid application workshops throughout the Spring 2020 semester for students at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has received a multi-year grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to implement an innovative artist development initiative to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of public art in LA County.
County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion
WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Veg Fest, Santa Clarita’s first-ever plant & planet-friendly festival, just announced that the local WiSH Education Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s event.
WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary
District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday a historic $18.8 million settlement with Time Warner Cable LLC on behalf of more than 170,000 consumers throughout California who paid for internet speeds they did not receive.
District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner
Child Airlifted After Reportedly Suffering Seizure
A patient under the age of 18 in Saugus was transported via helicopter for medical treatment on Thursday afternoon.
Child Airlifted After Reportedly Suffering Seizure
New York Resident Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing I5 Enforcement Stop
After a man allegedly fled an enforcement stop Wednesday night that resulted in a car fire south of Calgrove Boulevard, he was arrested on suspicion of felony evading arrest, causing injury.
New York Resident Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing I5 Enforcement Stop
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Taylor Kellstrom, a Santa Clarita resident and RE/MAX realtor, will be running the Los Angeles Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA).
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
For 11 straight days, College of the Canyons will operate an official Los Angeles County Vote Center for the upcoming Presidential Primary.
Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
%d bloggers like this: