[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
| Wednesday, May 27, 2020
budget proposal
California lawmakers take the Pledge of Allegiance from a social distance before discussing Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget. | Photo: Nick Cahill / CNS.

 

SACRAMENTO — United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.

Convening for the first time since March and in a rarely used format, dozens of Assembly members combined to cast the governor’s proposed budget as disastrous for school children and poor and elderly residents. Both Democrats and Republicans decried Newsom’s across-the-board cuts and warned that vulnerable populations were getting the shaft at the worst possible time.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, a Santa Rosa Democrat, called proposed cuts to senior programs and social health care coverage in the budget proposal “penny wise and pound foolish” in an emotional rebuke of the governor’s budget.

“If you are aged, poor and disabled this budget is devastating,” Wood told his colleagues. “It hits those who can least afford it and who have the smallest voices.”

For most of his first term the governor has enjoyed the luxury of working with a friendly Legislature, as Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers. But Tuesday’s historic hearing signaled Newsom’s budget proposal could be on the ropes as lawmakers lined up to criticize his spending bill.

Calling the Assembly as a whole committee for the first time since 1995, Speaker Anthony Rendon noted the pressure of budget planning during a pandemic and gave all 80 members a chance to sound off on the pending plan, which must be approved in less than three weeks.

“The committee of the whole process will allow each of us to discuss the budget freely without some of the limitations on discussion imposed by normal parliamentary procedures,” Rendon said during the opening of the five-hour long hearing.

The last time the Assembly used the parliamentary procedure, known as the Committee of the Whole, was in 1995 to discuss the jarring and historic financial collapse of one of California’s largest and richest counties.

Orange County became the largest municipality to file for bankruptcy in December 1994 after its treasurer essentially gambled away billions of dollars with a then little-known investment strategy known as leveraging.

Betting that federal interest rates would continue to drop, County Treasurer Bob Citron in the early 1990s borrowed against the county’s public funds to buy more investments and quickly turned $7 billion into a $20 billion fund. The enormous returns were short-lived, however, as federal interest rates ballooned in 1994 and Wall Street came to collect on its loans and subsequently zap the county’s portfolio.

Three decades later, the coronavirus pandemic prompted California’s lower house to take the rare step of convening as a committee to dissect another shattered budget. The hearing functioned as a mix between a traditional floor session and committee hearing, with lawmakers each allowed four minutes to give speeches and ask the witnesses questions.

In what has become routine operating procedure since the Capitol reopened earlier this month, a nurse checked the temperatures of members of the public upon entry while reporters were escorted individually to gallery seats.

Down on the Assembly floor, lawmakers and witnesses were separated and required to wear face coverings unless speaking.

One of the witnesses was nonpartisan Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek, who pegged the state’s deficit between $18–$31 billion depending on the pace of California’s recession recovery. He testified that some of Newsom’s emergency spending in recent months carries “significant policy changes” and advised lawmakers to increase oversight going forward.

“When it comes to the proposals from the COVID-19 spending, we have some serious reservations about the degree of latitude the [Newsom] administration is seeking from the Legislature,” Petek said.

Before recessing in March, lawmakers essentially gave Newsom full control over a $1 billion emergency relief fund, but two months later his administration estimates pandemic-related spending could surpass the $8 billion mark.

Newsom believes the state is in worse financial shape than Petek does, and has given lawmakers a proposed budget that assumes a record-high $54 billion deficit. He claims many of the devastating cuts could be shielded with the help of Congress and President Donald Trump.

California Director of Finance Keely Bosler on Tuesday detailed the sweeping cuts the Newsom administration says are necessary to pass a balanced budget and warned the state could be in the hole for several years. She reiterated Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s calls for the U.S. Senate to pass additional federal relief for cash-strapped California and other states.

“Only the federal government has the capacity to mitigate those difficult reductions state and local governments are going to have to make to pass budgets in the next several years,” Bosler said.

Assemblyman Devon Mathis, a Visalia Republican, said expecting more federal relief is unwise considering the contentious relationship between the state and the Trump administration.

“This government has run out of other people’s money,” Mathis said. “We have filed over 62 lawsuits against the feds; talk about biting the hand that feeds you.”

Meanwhile, several Democrats are concerned the multibillion-dollar education hit in Newsom’s budget proposal will cause long-standing damage to the state’s K-12 schools.

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty said the proposed rate cuts to childcare and preschool workers would be a “death knell” for early education, while Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said if schools can’t reopen on a full-time basis, the economy will suffer.

Last week the state’s largest school districts told Newsom and the Legislature that decreased funding could cause them to start the next school year late.

“I worry about any economy coming back when half the workforce can’t actually work because they have school-aged children at home. It’s a problem,” said Gonzalez, a San Diego Democrat.

The majority used their four minutes to criticize various pieces of Newsom’s proposal but most did not offer ways to backfill the loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus. The few options suggested by lawmakers included a new sales tax on electronic cigarettes, raising taxes on the state’s wealthiest and legalizing sports gambling.

With a constitutional deadline approaching, Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio urged lawmakers to push back on the budget proposal and find a way to preserve services for California’s most at-risk residents.

“The theme throughout this pandemic has been we’re in this together,” said Rubio. “But devastating disproportionate cuts don’t feel like we’re all in this together.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Newhall office and 45 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
FULL STORY...
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Newhall office and 45 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28.
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement of $1,927,800 with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to resolve clean-air violations related to the sale of small off-road engines in the state.
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Air quality is unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains on Wednesday, May 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
The Trump administration announced plans to allow oil and gas development on a national monument that is home to grassland, endangered species and unspoiled wilderness stashed in between the most populous parts of the state.
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported tax revenue numbers Wednesday for cannabis sales for the first Quarter of 2020.
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Statistics reveal nursing homes are “hotspots” for large clusters of coronavirus, but as a doctor, I am not surprised at the carnage. We can and must do better.
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
College of the Canyons sophomore Ryan Crema has committed to the University of Redlands, becoming the fourth member of the Cougars' 2020 men's golf team to move on to a four-year program.
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
Heat Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday, May 28.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a virtual event Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion on Proposition 13.
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of people who are working from home continues to grow.
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
%d bloggers like this: