header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 3
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
| Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
Water drop


As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.

The California Office of Traffic Safety is awarding over $140 million in federal funding for 495 grants to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and provide critical education and enforcement programs that serve the traffic safety needs of Californians.

“We’re reshaping traffic safety in California. Our investments are making our roads safer, our communities stronger, and our infrastructure more resilient,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “While there’s still more work to do, we’re doing it together, up and down the state, making smart, targeted improvements that will protect Californians for years to come.”

This funding adds to the $14.6 billion in dedicated state funding for the state’s transportation infrastructure. Recently, through a joint initiative on statewide policy on road safety by the California State Transportation Agency  and California Health and Human Services Agency, the state set an interim goal to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured in traffic crashes by 30% by 2035. This targeted, prevention-first approach complements nearly $5 billion in investments specific to Governor Newsom’s build more, faster agenda, delivering infrastructure upgrades that improve roads, expand safe transportation options and continue to support the safe movement of people throughout the state. See projects in your community at build.ca.gov.

“Thanks to Governor Newsom’s unwavering leadership, California is making bold, data-driven investments that prioritize safety and save lives,” said CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin. “From equipping first responders with life-saving tools like the ‘Jaws of Life’ and digital alert technology, to supporting groundbreaking emergency care innovations like UCLA’s prehospital blood transfusion pilot, these historic grants reflect our commitment to building a transportation system where every person—whether walking, biking or driving—can travel safely in every community.”

The OTS funds hundreds of projects throughout the state in the areas of alcohol and drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts and child safety seats, bicycle and pedestrian safety, emergency medical services, police traffic services and traffic records. Funding also supports the OTS “Go Safely, California” program, a statewide public education and awareness initiative that drives forward a positive road safety culture.

“Every person deserves to be safe walking, biking, or driving,” said OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty. “The OTS is committed to saving lives through a collective set of actions – public education, enforcement targeted at dangerous driving behaviors and establishing a strong road safety culture that empowers people to put safety first – that will reduce the number of people killed on our roads.”

As part of the traffic safety funding, the OTS is awarding nearly $22.3 million to the California Highway Patrol to support 20 projects that span both statewide initiatives and localized efforts. These grants aim to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries through targeted outreach, enforcement, and community engagement programs tailored to the unique needs of communities across California.

“These grants are a vital investment in the safety of every Californian who uses our roads,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “From educating young drivers to preventing impaired and distracted driving, this funding allows our officers to engage directly with communities and take meaningful action to reduce crashes and save lives.”

The CHP statewide initiatives include:

Reduce Drunk Driving, $6 million: Funds DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols, and public education campaigns, including participation in national enforcement efforts.

Speed Prevention, Education and Enforcement Deterrence, $2.2 million: Supports enforcement and outreach to reduce crashes caused by speeding and aggressive driving.

Teen TeImpaired Driving Education, $2 million: Expands enforcement and education efforts, including the Every 15 Minutes program, to prevent impaired driving among teens.

Sideshow, Takeover, Racing, Education, and Enforcement Taskforce, $1.7 million: Aims to reduce illegal street racing and sideshows through public education, training, and enforcement.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement and Awareness Program, $1.25 million: Supports enhanced enforcement operations and public awareness campaigns to improve pedestrian safety, especially in school zones and at bus stops.

Teen Distracted Driving, $900,000: Partners with Impact Teen Drivers (ITD) to raise awareness about distracted driving and promote safe habits among teens.

California Restraint Safety Education and Training, $850,000: Provides child safety seat inspections, distributions, and training for CHP and allied agencies.

Get Educated and Ride Safe, $650,000: Enhances enforcement in high-risk areas for motorcycle crashes and promotes helmet use and safe riding practices.

Start Smart Teen Driver Safety Education, $575,000: Educates newly licensed teen drivers and their parents on safe driving habits through free, officer-led classes at CHP offices.

El Protector, $450,000: Provides Spanish-language traffic safety education at schools, businesses, and community events to reduce crashes and save lives.

Native-Tribal Traffic Education $425,000: Promotes traffic safety in tribal communities through outreach and education.

Adult Distracted Driving $350,000: Provides education and enforcement to reduce distracted driving among adults, including free interactive classes and community outreach.

Keeping Everyone Safe, $225,000: Helps older drivers stay safe and confident behind the wheel.

Among other projects funded today:

$54 million for law enforcement agencies: Helps more than 200 law enforcement agencies focus on the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, and distracted and impaired driving, as well as to support education programs focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety.

$13 million for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Programs: Funds walking and biking safety assessments and trainings to implement infrastructure solutions that improve active transportation, while also funding Safe Routes to Schools activities, classroom education, community events, bicycle trainings, and temporary road demonstrations focused on overall biking and walking safety.

$8.38 million for Car Seat Safety Programs: Supports more than three dozen county health departments, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, non-profits, and other organizations to provide free child safety seat education and installation assistance, child passenger safety technician training and certification, and no-cost child safety seats to families in need.

Nearly $3 million for Emergency Medical Services: Funds extrication equipment, also known as the “Jaws of Life,” for nearly three dozen fire departments, that allow first responders to help and treat crash victims faster. Investments also include the use of e-digital alert technology by two fire departments and the Napa Police Department. Through phone-based apps, drivers are warned of emergency vehicles on the road so they can move over a lane or slow down when approaching first responders and other vehicles on the side of the road.

$921,895 for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Department of Emergency Medicine: Funds are supporting a new prehospital blood transfusion pilot program (LA-DROP) in collaboration with the UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine for data collection, research, and collaboration. Additionally, the funding evaluates a trauma training mobile application and analyzes crash care data to identify hotspots and post-crash care gaps in Los Angeles County.

$900,000 for the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG): Funds provide the development of a real-time and predictive traffic safety data analysis platform to assess safety risks and appropriate traffic safety measures to address them.

$750,000 for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans): Funds help the department’s ongoing work to develop a GenAI tool to identify corridors and intersections where bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements could be added and monitored.

$429,500 for California, Berkeley Safe Transportation Research and Education Center (SafeTREC) and California Department of Public Health (CDPH): Funds the initial phase of a California Safe System Leadership Institute for California communities that have committed to the Safe System Approach (SSA), a more proactive, holistic approach to road safety. Additionally, funds support a CDPH pilot program to train local health departments on SSA implementation in their work.

$283,000 for Amador, Calaveras County Public Health Departments: Funds assist a comprehensive traffic safety program in two rural counties in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Projects will include safety trainings and equipment for youth at Head Start programs, on-foot pedestrian safety trainings for older adults at senior centers, and free child safety seats and education to parents/guardians in need.

The grant programs run until September 30, 2026.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
FULL STORY...
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.
FULL STORY...
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, noon-2 p.m. at 5 Below in Stevenson Ranch.
Dec. 6: Toys for Tots Santa Clarita Toy Drive
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Join the Valley Industry Association as they welcome the 2026 board of Directors on Dec. 19, from 11:45 a.m to 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Join VIA for the Installation of the 2026 Board of Directors
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced that Casas De Arte, a national touring art gallery based in Houston, Texas, will present a curated selection of exclusive artwork from international artists at this year’s festival.
Dec.11-14: Casas De Arte Brings Global Art Collection to SCIFF
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first upended our lives in 2020, the concept of the hybrid workspace has evolved.
CSUN Study Looks Towards the Future of the Hybrid Workspace
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
As California continues to see increased safety on its roadways, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s continued commitment to new and innovative investments in transportation safety, education and enforcement programs.
California Awards $140M in Road Safety Projects
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
The small shells found by researchers that include California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier at La Roche-à-Pierrot, a prehistoric archaeological site in Saint-Césaire, France, date back more than 42,000 years, providing evidence of the oldest workshops for the manufacture of shell ornaments in that area.
CSUN Prof’s Work Leads to Discovery of Oldest Shell Ornament Workshop in Western Europe
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.
California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heav, Light-Duty Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces the release of revised proposed regulations that would allow autonomous vehicle companies to apply for permits to test and deploy heavy-duty technology on California roads and new requirements for light-duty autonomous vehicles.
DMV Opens 15-Day Public Comment for Autonomous Heav, Light-Duty Vehicles
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
The United States Postal Service has announced the Christmas holiday deadlines for mailing cards and parcels. Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Clint Lilley, of Santa Clarita and son of the late stuntman Jack Lilley, has captured the award for Best Western Short Film October 2025 by the Independent Shorts Awards.
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy.
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita's December Community Hike will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Meet by the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park.
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe that our city will turn 38-years-old as of Monday, Dec. 15.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
As we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
The Society Comedy Troupe will perform a holiday show at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction.
Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a study session on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
SCVNews.com