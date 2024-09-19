California Awards $278,870 in Funding to SRD Straightening Reins

SRD Straightening Reigns, a therapeutic organization offering equine assisted psychotherapy, has been awarded $278,870 from the California State budget to improve mental health services.

The funding will be used to ensure the organization can continue offering mental health services year-round, regardless of extreme weather conditions.

“SRD Straightening Reins has become a cornerstone of healing and support in our community. As a mother, I know the importance of providing spaces where our children and loved ones can access the tools and support needed to navigate their mental health challenges. This investment will ensure that vital therapy sessions can continue uninterrupted, providing consistent care for individuals and families in need.” said California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) who assisted the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit obtain the funding.

The $278,870 in funding will support the installation of 26 solar panels on the barn roof, which will help reduce utility costs by an estimated $1,200 per month. The savings will allow SRD Straightening Reins to reinvest in its direct services, expanding access to mental health care for more people. Additionally, the funds will enable the construction of a steel structure over the therapy arena, allowing year-round access to equine assisted psychotherapy sessions.

Straightening Reins is a 501(c)(3) public nonprofit established in 2011 specializing in equine-assisted and interactive therapies designed to improve adolescent and teen mental health and well-being. SRD provides behavioral, educational, and community outreach services to youth and their families in Los Angeles County.

For more information visit https://srdstraighteningreins.org.

