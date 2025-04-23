header image

1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings
California awards $500 million in funding for 1,000 zero-emission school buses
The State of California has awarded $500 million for educational agencies to buy zero-emission school buses and chargers, furthering the state’s lead in having the most zero-emission school buses in the nation.

The Zero-Emissions School Bus and Infrastructure project has selected 133 educational agencies to receive 1,000 zero-emission school buses and related charging infrastructure to school districts and other local educational entities. A map of awardees can be viewed here. The grants are expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

The incentive program is a collaboration between the California Air Resources Board  and the California Energy Commission (CEC), and is administered by CALSTART, a nonprofit transportation organization.

“Cleaning up the state’s school bus fleet is central to California’s efforts to provide clean transportation in priority communities that are disproportionately hurt by air pollution,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “The vast majority of these grants will go to local educational agencies that serve these communities.”

“California has set important benchmarks for removing internal combustion vehicles from our roads and replacing them with clean transportation,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “CEC is helping school districts move in that direction by funding ZESBI.”

As California continues to lead in the deployment of zero-emission vehicles and in building the necessary infrastructure, the focus on school buses targets a sector where the switch to cleaner technology will lead to better public health outcomes for students and the communities where they live.

Zero-emission school buses play a key role in California’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and help protect children who are particularly vulnerable to the health impacts from diesel exhaust. In California, all school bus purchases made by school districts will need to be zero-emission technology by 2035, with an extension until 2045 for frontier local educational agencies in rural communities.

The time children spend in school bus commutes accounts for less than 10% of a child’s day, yet the commutes have been found to contribute up to 33% of a child’s daily exposure to some air pollutants in a diesel-fueled school bus, according to a 2003 study funded by CARB.

To date, California has provided more than $1.3 billion in incentives to school districts, funding more than 2,300 zero-emission school buses, of which 1,100 are already in use. Over 70% of the zero-emission school buses in use are in the state’s most pollution-burdened communities. More than 300 California school districts and local education agencies have purchased at least one zero-emission school bus – and a few have made the switch to a 100% clean fleet.

The school buses in this round of grants are expected to reduce 18,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually — equivalent to taking more than 4,000 cars off the road for a year.

Awardees receive up to $375,000 to replace internal combustion engine school buses with zero-emission vehicles, in addition to awards up to $95,000 per school bus to purchase and install associated charging infrastructure. Awardees will be required to scrap an old internal combustion engine school bus for every new school bus purchased.

First priority for the funding was given to small or rural school districts, as well as local educational agencies that have a large proportion of students who receive free or reduced-price meals, are in foster care, or are English-language learners. Local educational agencies located in low-income or disadvantaged communities received secondary priority. Approximately 98% of local educational agencies that have been selected for funding serve low-income or disadvantaged communities.
Related Content
West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize

West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
The Music Center proudly announces 14 rising stars from across Socal as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program
FULL STORY...

May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain

May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 40th Annual All Schools Dance will be held Friday, May 2, 7:30-11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
FULL STORY...

Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year

Nicholas Patey Selected as 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...

April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board

April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 24: Via Bash Returns with ‘The Mad Hatter’s Ball’
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of The Mad Hatter's Ball on Oct. 24.
Oct. 24: Via Bash Returns with ‘The Mad Hatter’s Ball’
West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
The Music Center proudly announces 14 rising stars from across Socal as the Grand Prize winners in its 37th Annual Spotlight program
West Ranch High Student Wins Spotlight Performing Arts Grand Prize
WalletHub: California Residents Spend the Second Highest Percentage of Income on Housing
With housing costs taking up as much as 50% of the median income in some states, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Housing to highlight where owning a home is unaffordable for the average person.
WalletHub: California Residents Spend the Second Highest Percentage of Income on Housing
Schiavo, Members of Legislature Call on State to Take Action on Landfill
In response to the growing public health emergency at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill fire, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), and 30 members of the State Legislature sent a formal letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, April 23, requesting immediate support for residents impacted by toxic emissions from the landfill.
Schiavo, Members of Legislature Call on State to Take Action on Landfill
Assemblymember Tom Lackey and Celebrity Advocate Paris Hilton Announce Children’s Protection Measure
Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), and Paris Hilton have announced their bipartisan measure, AB 653, also known as The Child Abuse Mandated Entertainment Reporter Act (CAMERA), sponsored by Hilton’s nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact and joint-authored by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).
Assemblymember Tom Lackey and Celebrity Advocate Paris Hilton Announce Children’s Protection Measure
May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 40th Annual All Schools Dance will be held Friday, May 2, 7:30-11 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
May 2: 40th Annual All Schools Dance at Magic Mountain
May 4: SCV Class of 2025 Senior Baseball Photo Shoot
The William S Hart Pony Baseball Complex will be the site of a fun, nostalgic and free photo shoot on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local high school baseball players from the graduating class of 2025 are encouraged to attend in their high school home uniforms and pose for group photos.
May 4: SCV Class of 2025 Senior Baseball Photo Shoot
CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students
The Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students is accepting applications for summer 2025. The five-week program, divided into different weekly themes, gives elementary students in grades one through five, an opportunity to be in a creative learning environment
CSUN Offers Summer Academic Program for Elementary School Students
April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 21 to Saturday, April 26.
April 21-26: 11 Productions Filming in SCV
TMU Men’s Volleyball Earns No. 1 Seed at NAIA Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's volleyball team will be the No. 1 seed at the NAIA National Championships. The competition will run April 29 to May 3 at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Earns No. 1 Seed at NAIA Championship
Reserve Your Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Marlee Lauffer
Time is running out for tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Reserve Your Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Marlee Lauffer
April 24: Last Day to Purchase Man & Woman of the Year Gala Tickets
Ticketing will be closing April 24 for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Gala Event, which will be held on Friday, May 2. Seating is limited and tickets have sold out for the last two years, so buy now to guarantee your seat at the table.
April 24: Last Day to Purchase Man & Woman of the Year Gala Tickets
Cougars Throw, Jump for Early Points at WSC Prelims & Championships
College of the Canyons track and field compiled some early points and saw a slew of strong performances during the opening meet of the two-day Western State Conference Prelims & Championships, hosted by Ventura College April 18.
Cougars Throw, Jump for Early Points at WSC Prelims & Championships
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts
SCVTV will debut a new public access series of video fitness shorts, "Training Tuesdays with M" on Tuesday, April 22. The shorts, two-to-four-minute videos, will air between regular programming at 8:24 a.m., 1:25 p.m., 4:24 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.
SCVTV Debuts New ‘Training Tuesdays with M’ Fitness Shorts
CDFA Urging Residents to Take Precautions During Spring Gardening Season
As gardening season blooms across California, officials with the California Department of Food and Agriculture are urging residents to take action to prevent the introduction of invasive fruit flies and other pests, which can threaten backyard gardens and the state’s robust agricultural landscape.
CDFA Urging Residents to Take Precautions During Spring Gardening Season
April 25: Legacy Anniversary Dinner, Fashion Show Fundraiser
Legacy Christian Academy, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special celebration dinner and fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, April 25 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 25: Legacy Anniversary Dinner, Fashion Show Fundraiser
May 10: Return of Boots in the Park at Central Park
Activated Events, the premier independent live events company, has announced the lineup for the return of Boots In The Park to Santa Clarita, noon- 10 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Central Park.
May 10: Return of Boots in the Park at Central Park
Record-Breaking Day for TMU Track at Bryan Clay
The prestigious Bryan Clay Invitational yielded records upon records for The Master's University track and field teams April 16-18. Multiple school records went down including the women's 5000m, men's shot put and the men's 800m.
Record-Breaking Day for TMU Track at Bryan Clay
April 23: CSUN Garden Combines Nature, Music for Earth Day
California State University, Northridge’s Institute of Sustainability will host “Jam in the G.A.R.D.E.N,” Wednesday, April 23 at 12:30-2:30 p.m.
April 23: CSUN Garden Combines Nature, Music for Earth Day
Mustangs are Champions of GSAC Men’s Volleyball
For just the third time in 23 matches, The Master's University men's volleyball team went five sets in a match. And for the third time in 23 matches, the team won, only this time it was for the GSAC Tournament Championship.
Mustangs are Champions of GSAC Men’s Volleyball
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at Championships
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams completed the final round of the GSAC Championship Tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course North Wednesday afternoon, April 16.
Larson, Ulibarri Named GSAC Players of the Year at Championships
