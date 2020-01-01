[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
| Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
private prisons - fence with razor wire

SAN DIEGO – A new California law banning private prisons in the state interferes with federal supremacy by blocking the U.S. government from detaining undocumented immigrants in privately run facilities within the state’s borders, a private prison firm claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The GEO Group, a private detention company based in Boca Raton, Florida, says Assembly Bill 32 signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 11 will force it to shut down at least one of its seven private detention centers containing 5,727 beds.

“This transparent attempt by the state to shut down the federal government’s detention efforts within California’s borders is a direct assault on the supremacy of federal law, and it cannot stand,” the company states in its lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of California.

Critics have denounced private prisons as lacking oversight and being driven by the goal of keeping inmates detained rather than rehabilitating prisoners. A 2016 report by the U.S. Justice Department found the Federal Bureau of Prisons failed to ensure private prisons were complying with federal law by providing medical care to inmates. It also found higher rates of inmate-on-inmate assaults and illicit weapons in private detention centers.

When authorizing the ban in October, Newsom said he was keeping a promise to end the use of private prisons in California because they “contribute to over-incarceration” and “do not reflect our values.”

The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, bars the renewal of contracts with private prison operators and prohibits the state from housing inmates at for-profit facilities starting in 2028. In addition, the ban covers private immigration detention centers that contract with the federal government – but does not bar the federal government from building or operating its own facilities.

Opponents of the new law, including the California Sheriff’s Association, argued it would deprive correctional officials of a necessary tool to ensure dangerous inmates are not released from state prison and that county jails have adequate capacity to detain inmates.

The GEO Group compared banning the U.S. government from contracting with private detention centers in California to Maryland’s attempt to tax a federal bank in 1816, which the U.S. Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional in the 1819 decision McCulloch v. Maryland.

“Like the state of Maryland 200 years ago, the state of California seeks to subvert these principles, asserting the authority to regulate and undermine the United States government in the exercise of sovereign powers undoubtedly within the supreme sphere of federal action,” the 31-page lawsuit states.

GEO Group argues there is “no question” the government possesses the power to detain individuals suspected or convicted of federal crimes and immigration offenses.

“Nor is there any question that the federal government has the authority to contract with private entities with expertise in the operation of detention facilities to carry out its detention responsibilities,” the complaint states.

The company seeks a court order declaring Assembly Bill 32 in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. It also seeks a permanent injunction barring the state from enforcing the new law.

Michael McClellan of Newmeyer & Dillion in Newport Beach, California, represents GEO Group.

The company operates 130 detention facilities in the United States containing 96,000 beds, including idle beds and projects under development, according to the GEO Group website.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) currently operates four detention centers in California, all of which are run by for-profit companies. They include the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto with 1,940 beds; Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Calexico with 704 beds; Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield with 400 beds; and Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego with 1,944 beds.

ICE has also entered into contracts to convert three facilities into detention center annexes to be run by GEO or one of its subsidiaries. Those include the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility (MCCF) in McFarland with 700 beds; Golden State MCCF, also in McFarland, with 700 beds; and Desert View MCCF in Adelanto with 750 beds.

GEO also has existing contracts with the U.S. Marshals Service to operate two detention centers for federal inmates. Those facilities include the Western Region Detention Facility in San Diego with 725 beds and the El Centro Service Processing Center in El Centro with 512 beds.

The company argues that if those two prisons are shuttered, the U.S. Marshals would have only one non-private facility to detain inmates in the San Diego area, with the next closest non-private prison 90 miles away in Santa Ana.

A spokesperson for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office said it had not yet been served with the lawsuit and declined to comment.

— By Nicholas Iovino
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
FULL STORY...
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
For many people, the annual Rose Parade is just a part of the New Year’s Day tradition, but for the Thompson family, the parade represents quintessential California living.
FULL STORY...
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
A Santa Clarita teen faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in early December near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
For many people, the annual Rose Parade is just a part of the New Year’s Day tradition, but for the Thompson family, the parade represents quintessential California living.
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV
Located in Canyon Country, Rancho Deluxe is one of a few Los Angeles County movie ranches set within the 30-mile studio zone of Hollywood, a special zoning designation for local movie ranch properties called the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.
Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
A Santa Clarita teen faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in early December near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia.
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
In the first week of the new year, Santa Clarita Valley residents should expect temperatures higher than normal and a windy period, according to National Weather Service officials.
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
Seniors at Bella Vida welcomed the new year and new decade with the senior center’s “Roaring ’20s”’-themed celebration Tuesday, as seniors dressed in ’20s attire and danced to rock ’n’ roll.
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
A new California law banning private prisons in the state interferes with federal supremacy by blocking the U.S. government from detaining undocumented immigrants in privately run facilities within the state’s borders, a private prison firm claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
Saugus football coach Jason Bornn appreciated everything the Los Angeles Rams gave him. A suite on the field for himself and his wife for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was nice and so was the money and swag from Gatorade for the Centurions’ program.
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
Legal Cases Impacting SCV to Make Ways Through Courts in 2020
With 2019 coming to an end, there are still a countless number of ongoing legal cases that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley over the past several years, which are making their respective ways through the courts.
Legal Cases Impacting SCV to Make Ways Through Courts in 2020
LASD Urges Public to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely
Each return of New Year's Eve brings the opportunity to symbolically say good bye to old or unhealthy habits and begin a new chapter in one’s life with fresh ideas and a brighter outlook.
LASD Urges Public to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
IRVINE, Calif.—For the second time this season, CSUN senior De'Jionae Calloway is the Big West Women's Basketball Player of the Week after a huge performance in a road win.
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Newhall and transported to a trauma center Monday evening, marking the fifth such incident this month.
Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
(CN) – Uber, Postmates and two independent contractors asked a federal court in California Monday to block a new state law that requires certain gig economy companies to classify workers as employees, making them eligible for minimum wage, overtime and other protections.
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Registration is now open for PreventT2, a lifestyle change program offered by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes stave off the disease.
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
Resolve to start your 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park or Red Rock Canyon State Park on Wednesday, January 1, part of America's State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
The No. 3-ranked Master's University women's basketball team opened the next chapter of its season against Olivet Nazarene University (IL) with a victory Saturday night.
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has offered tips on driving on snowy and/or icy roads as the last winter storm of 2019 passes through the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
College of the Canyons poured in 61 second-half points to power past Orange Coast College 99-72 in day one action of the 30th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic.
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
The inaugural digital edition of "The Pool," CalArts’ alumni magazine, launched on Dec. 9, coinciding with the release of the sixth print issue.
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
CalArtians are leaders in spurring and advancing Los Angeles’ music scene, according to the LA Times’ classical music critic Mark Swed.
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
%d bloggers like this: