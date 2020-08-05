[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 5
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
| Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
distance learning

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning in the weeks leading up to the new school year, including guidance updates and virtual professional development, and ongoing efforts to connect school districts to resources that can close the digital divide.

“With school starting in a matter of weeks for many districts—and with as many as 97 percent of students expected to begin in distance learning — CDE is leaning into this moment to help make sure our educators are ready,” Thurmond said.

“Whether we are helping schools close the digital divide, or providing guidance and webinars to understand new requirements, I am proud of the work our team is leading to help educators have the resources and responsiveness they need to make critical decisions in real-time,” he said.

With most of the state’s students beginning the next academic year in distance learning, Thurmond said during a virtual media briefing on July 29, the need to ensure all of them have the basic technology to access their learning grows increasingly urgent.

More than 700,000 students still lack computing devices and another 300,000 lack hotspots to connect to the internet. The CDE has begun reaching out to school districts across California to ensure they are aware that California schools are receiving $5.3 billion to acquire devices, strengthen distance learning and address learning gaps. This funding makes it possible for most school districts to immediately close the digital divide and remove inequitable barriers to remote learning.

Schools can apply now for their share of the Learning Loss Mitigation Funds, authorized by the 2020–21 state budget. The CDE has posted online each school district’s initial allocation of Learning Loss Mitigation Funds and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

In the meantime, the CDE has released its first set of answers to Frequently Asked Questions regarding distance learning, which are designed to help school districts better understand new state requirements for live instruction, daily participation, and steps for re-engagement when students have not connected with their schools.

During today’s media briefing, the State Superintendent also provided an update on CDE’s timelines and planned recommendations for a revised Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum. The CDE will post its recommendations for a revised Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum on Friday, July 31.

The CDE’s recommendations will be made after reviewing thousands of comments, consulting with ethnic studies subject matter experts and thought leaders, working closely with educators and state leaders, and engaging with students in a series of virtual classroom webinars focused on ethnic studies.

Thurmond said the recommendations will focus on the four foundational disciplines of ethnic studies: African American Studies, Asian American Studies, Chicano Latino Studies, and Native American and Indigenous Studies. He said the recommendations will also include educator resources for engaging in expanded, critical conversations that combat hate, prejudice, and bias by utilizing the History-Social Science Framework to make connections to ethnic studies and broader social justice issues.

“Our recommendations will come at a time when communities across the nation are demanding recognition for the roles and contributions of people of color from the institutions that have been historically designed to minimize them,” said Thurmond. “This has been the central focus of the ethnic studies movement for decades. And the diverse cross-section of students we have engaged in recent weeks through our virtual classroom series have been clear about their expectations for ethnic studies: that racial justice is overdue and should begin in the classroom.”

California is required by law to develop a model curriculum in ethnic studies that can be used as a guide for districts or schools that want to develop their own curriculum. The recommendations will be submitted to the Instructional Quality Commission (IQC) for discussion at its next meeting on August 13, 2020, kicking off a new process for public input and recommendations to the State Board of Education, which must take final action on the curriculum guidance by March 31, 2021.

An archived broadcast of the full media check-in can be viewed on the CDE’s Facebook page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum

California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning
FULL STORY...

La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration

La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
La Mesa Junior High School was the latest location to offer a drive-thru registration Monday, a new fall rite of passage for incoming students in the virtual classroom.
FULL STORY...

Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal

Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Valencia High School will have a new principal to finish the school year after Stephen Ford announced his resignation plans in an email Monday.
FULL STORY...

Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School

Eagle Collegiate Academy Approved as New SCV Charter School
Friday, Jul 31, 2020
A new charter school, Eagle Collegiate Academy, is coming to Acton after the state Board of Education approved the school's petition earlier this month against the recommendation of local, county and state education officials.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home

Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take the first steps toward creating a new county department dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities.
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
A virtual meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Firefighters managed 60% containment on the Elsmere Fire in Newhall as of Wednesday morning, while Caltrans worked to repair guardrails that burned.
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in which he pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter activists who rallied outside his home seeking a meeting with the DA.
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will hold a memorial walk fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Los Angeles County fire officials declared forward progress stopped on the Jump Fire at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
In his monthly message for August 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights some of the things we CAN do under Safer at Home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
Racquel Gates and Rebecca Prime have been named 2020 Academy Film Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
La Mesa Junior High School was the latest location to offer a drive-thru registration Monday, a new fall rite of passage for incoming students in the virtual classroom.
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Valencia High School will have a new principal to finish the school year after Stephen Ford announced his resignation plans in an email Monday.
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
The Elsmere Fire, which erupted in Newhall on Monday afternoon, was 30% contained Tuesday morning and some freeway lanes and on-ramps remained closed.
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Scheming a cure for a coronavirus-induced recession, California lawmakers are turning to the state’s cache of millionaires and billionaires for budget relief.
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
The nephew of William John Cierzan has been arrested by homicide detectives, more than three years after his uncle disappeared, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
L.A. County Public Health officials expressed "cautious optimism" on Monday, confirming 12 new deaths and 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,465 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,228 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Los Angeles County, L.A. city and Angeles National Forest firefighters were attacking a brushfire, dubbed the Elsmere Fire, late Monday afternoon near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 in Newhall.
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.
Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
%d bloggers like this: