Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
| Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Water drop


Prior to hitting the big screen, Jordan Peele’s Nope generated 1,550 local jobs and tens of millions to the state’s economy, according to new data from NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Nope is a film about a brother and sister who encounter a UFO on their ranch in Agua Dulce, they devise a plan to film the craft in high quality to sell the footage and get rich.

Peele’s production was also the first to partner with NBCUniversal’s UFEG and its Global Talent Development & Inclusion team to launch of the Below-the-Line Traineeship, which provides on and off-the-job training and mentorship across select below-the-line departments on several NBCUniversal film projects around the world. With the increasing demand for experienced craft talent and artisans throughout the industry, this groundbreaking initiative is meant to cultivate the next generation of costumers, prop masters, camera operators, technicians, and the myriad of roles crucial to any production team.

“Behind this thrilling, extraterrestrial movie, there is a real-life story about how the film and TV industry creates jobs and other economic benefits – in California and across all 50 states,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “A snapshot of Nope’s impact includes the millions of dollars it pumped into the local economy, the hundreds of local jobs created, and the many local businesses supported throughout the production.”

“It’s great to see filmmakers like Jordan Peele and studios like NBCUniversal invest in the future of our state with training and mentorship programs that are inclusive,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell. “Our own Career Pathways Program is funded entirely by tax credit projects such as ‘Nope’ to help students from underserved communities gain the professional and life skills they need for entry-level jobs in the production industry.”

For the production of Nope, UFEG and GTDI collaborated with the Hollywood Cinema Production Resources and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition to provide six trainees with direct experience on set and in visual effects.

“We are very proud of the success of our first Below-the-Line Traineeship, and we are incredibly impressed by the talent and impact our inaugural class made on this production,” said Janine Jones-Clark, head of GTDI and EVP, Inclusion – Talent & Content, UFEG. “In just one year after the launch of our pilot program on Nope, the traineeship has already expanded to nearly a dozen film currently in production, with several more on deck, and close to 50 trainees. Universal is committed to providing more entryways into the industry for underrepresented creators, artisans and filmmakers, and we couldn’t be more grateful to Jordan Peele and the entire Monkeypaw team for their partnership and for making this traineeship a reality. We look forward to generating more opportunities and jobs for emerging creators everywhere we work.”

The impact of Nope’s production includes:

-More than 1,550 local workers earned wages totaling more than $48 million.

-More than $4.0 million spent on transportation, including truck and car rentals.

-More than $1.1 million spent on catering and other food items.

-More than $2.0 million spent on hardware and lumber supplies.

-More than $10.0 million spent on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production, and other supplies.

Nope opened nationwide on July 22 to the No.1 spot at the North American box office and has grossed more than $110 million domestically. It is now available on PVOD. More information on the Below-the-Line Traineeship and GTDI’s other inclusive experiences can be found at the Universal website.

More information about the California Film Commission’s Career Pathways Program is available at this link.

For additional interviews with creators of the film, in front of and behind the camera, please visit The Credits.
