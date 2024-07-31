California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program

The California Department of Public Health is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Since 1974, the WIC program has been essential in supporting the health and nutrition of families across the nation.

“WIC plays a key role in supporting California families,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “For 50 years, the program has provided essential education, guidance, and access to nutrition, and we look forward to continuing to ensure that families at nutritional risk have the foundation for a healthier future.”

WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding and chestfeeding support, healthy foods and referrals to healthcare and other community services. California administers the largest WIC program in the country, serving nearly 1 million infants, children, and pregnant and postpartum individuals per month. In 2024, WIC served 6.7 million infants, children, and pregnant and postpartum individuals in all 50 states, 33 tribes, and 5 territories in more than 10,000 clinics.

WIC has been proven to help increase key nutrients in maternal and child diets, which leads to positive health outcomes such as healthy growth and development, improved birth outcomes, fewer preterm births and low birthweights, and more.

Individuals may qualify for WIC if they are pregnant, breastfeeding or chestfeeding, just had a baby (or recent pregnancy loss), or care for a child under age 5. WIC families must also have low-to-medium income or Medi-Cal, CalWORKs, or CalFresh benefits. California WIC families must reside in California. To learn more about eligibility, please visit CDPH’s How Can I Get WIC webpage.

FROM THE GOVERNOR: During Public Health Week 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom released a letter commemorating the WIC program’s five decades of enduring impact on California’s families and across the nation. The Governor recognized California’s nearly 1 million WIC participants and WIC’s support of local businesses and economies with more than $70 million spent monthly in more than 3,800 grocery stores, military commissaries, and farmers markets in the state.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...