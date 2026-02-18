California Commits $25 Million to Cleanups and Job Pathways: Transforming Communities While Creating Opportunities

Caltrans today announced it has awarded $25 million to 90 local projects that will improve lives and communities by supporting litter and graffiti removal efforts across California.

These projects are funded through the Community Cleanup and Employment Pathway grant program through Clean California, a signature initiative under Governor Gavin Newsom.

“The Clean California program is demonstrating how these investments can strengthen communities,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Governor Newsom’s vision for more vibrant public spaces is being realized by linking community improvements with paid job training to create opportunity, stability, and long-term success for Californians.”

“These grants do more than fund cleanups; they’re investments in people and provide hope and opportunity,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “By partnering with local agencies and workforce development organizations, we’re investing in our under-resourced communities by creating jobs, restoring pride, and proving that when we care for our neighborhoods, we care for each other.”

Through these competitive grants, CCEP supports litter abatement and public space beautification efforts on locally owned public rights-of-way. Along with litter and graffiti abatement, a core component of this program is to create pathways to employment through partnerships with workforce development organizations. These pathways connect justice-impacted individuals, people experiencing homelessness, at-risk youth, and others with meaningful job training and paid transitional employment opportunities.

The grants will also provide funding to promote public education and anti-littering campaigns across the state to be recognized as a Clean California Community. One hundred percent of this year’s funding ($25 million) will benefit underserved communities.

Projects include:

-$580,000 to support the expansion of SF Public Works’ Tenderloin Clean Workforce Development Program

– $251,000 to support the Trinidad Rancheria Harbor District Beautification and Workforce Development Initiative in Humboldt County

-$300,000 to support the Clean Selma: Second Street and Downtown Arts Corridor Revitalization project in Fresno County

-$172,000 to support the City of Lancaster’s Community Cleanup & Youth Workforce Development program

-$600,000 to support the Clean National City Revitalization & Employment Pathway program in San Diego County

A complete list of grant recipients can be found here.

These investments are more than just grants. They are catalysts for change. By combining community beautification with workforce development, Clean California’s CCEP program is restoring pride, creating opportunities, and building stronger, safer neighborhoods across the state. Together, we’re proving that when we invest in people and places, we pave the way for a cleaner and more connected California.

Since launching Clean California in July 2021, Caltrans and its local partners have picked up 3.5 million cubic yards of litter from highways and public spaces – the equivalent of filling more than 150,000 residential garbage trucks with debris and trash. Caltrans has hosted more than 650 free dump days in communities throughout the state – resulting in the collection of 15,500-plus mattresses and 57,000 tires. The initiative has drawn more than 10,000 community clean-up volunteers and created 18,267 jobs, including positions for individuals who were formerly incarcerated, on probation, or experiencing housing insecurity.

For more information about transportation and other infrastructure projects funded with state and federal investments, visit build.ca.gov.

