header image

1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
California Commits $25 Million to Cleanups and Job Pathways: Transforming Communities While Creating Opportunities
| Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026
Water drop


Caltrans today announced it has awarded $25 million to 90 local projects that will improve lives and communities by supporting litter and graffiti removal efforts across California.

These projects are funded through the Community Cleanup and Employment Pathway grant program through Clean California, a signature initiative under Governor Gavin Newsom.

“The Clean California program is demonstrating how these investments can strengthen communities,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Governor Newsom’s vision for more vibrant public spaces is being realized by linking community improvements with paid job training to create opportunity, stability, and long-term success for Californians.”

“These grants do more than fund cleanups; they’re investments in people and provide hope and opportunity,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “By partnering with local agencies and workforce development organizations, we’re investing in our under-resourced communities by creating jobs, restoring pride, and proving that when we care for our neighborhoods, we care for each other.”

Through these competitive grants, CCEP supports litter abatement and public space beautification efforts on locally owned public rights-of-way. Along with litter and graffiti abatement, a core component of this program is to create pathways to employment through partnerships with workforce development organizations. These pathways connect justice-impacted individuals, people experiencing homelessness, at-risk youth, and others with meaningful job training and paid transitional employment opportunities.

The grants will also provide funding to promote public education and anti-littering campaigns across the state to be recognized as a Clean California Community. One hundred percent of this year’s funding ($25 million) will benefit underserved communities.

Projects include:

-$580,000 to support the expansion of SF Public Works’ Tenderloin Clean Workforce Development Program

– $251,000 to support the Trinidad Rancheria Harbor District Beautification and Workforce Development Initiative in Humboldt County

-$300,000 to support the Clean Selma: Second Street and Downtown Arts Corridor Revitalization project in Fresno County

-$172,000 to support the City of Lancaster’s Community Cleanup & Youth Workforce Development program

-$600,000 to support the Clean National City Revitalization & Employment Pathway program in San Diego County

A complete list of grant recipients can be found here.

These investments are more than just grants. They are catalysts for change. By combining community beautification with workforce development, Clean California’s CCEP program is restoring pride, creating opportunities, and building stronger, safer neighborhoods across the state. Together, we’re proving that when we invest in people and places, we pave the way for a cleaner and more connected California.

Since launching Clean California in July 2021, Caltrans and its local partners have picked up 3.5 million cubic yards of litter from highways and public spaces – the equivalent of filling more than 150,000 residential garbage trucks with debris and trash. Caltrans has hosted more than 650 free dump days in communities throughout the state – resulting in the collection of 15,500-plus mattresses and 57,000 tires. The initiative has drawn more than 10,000 community clean-up volunteers and created 18,267 jobs, including positions for individuals who were formerly incarcerated, on probation, or experiencing housing insecurity.

 

For more information about transportation and other infrastructure projects funded with state and federal investments, visit build.ca.gov.
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts

Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Monday, Feb 16, 2026
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service

Feb. 16: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory for SCV Issued by National Weather Service
Sunday, Feb 15, 2026
The National Weather Service has issued a widespread flood watch and wind advisory for a large area of Southern California including the Santa Clarita Valley for Monday, Feb. 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...

LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale

LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Children and Parents From Palmdale
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Children, Joseph Franz (10-years-old male White) and Jaxxon Franz (7-years-old male White) and Missing Parents, Audrey Nicole Burak (31-years-old female White) and Marcus Ryananthonie McArthur, (35-years-old male White).
FULL STORY...

Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program

Bill Would Help Ensure the Future of Popular California State Parks Pass Program
Wednesday, Feb 11, 2026
California State Parks Foundation applauded the introduction of new legislation that would help ensure the future of the incredibly popular California State Library Parks Pass.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Rates of US Alcohol-Induced Deaths Nearly Doubled From 1999-2024, Says Study by CSUN Prof
California State University, Northridge mathematics professor Maria D’Orsogna is hoping that the recent study she and her colleagues did on alcohol-related deaths in the United States will serve as a resource for policymakers and community members working to reduce alcohol-related harm.
Rates of US Alcohol-Induced Deaths Nearly Doubled From 1999-2024, Says Study by CSUN Prof
SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029
At its Feb. 17, 2026, regular meeting, the SCV Water Board of Directors extended the Agency’s pilot Ratepayer Assistance Program for three years, through June 30, 2029. 
SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029
Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement
The black-and-white image is simple, but powerful. A man is holding a sign “We Are Tired of Waiting” while standing next to a car covered with slogans advocating equal rights for “all Americans.” 
Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
<strong>1955</strong> - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2454.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2454.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2454b.jpg" alt="Ace Cain" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
March 7: SCV Historical Society Celebrates 50 Years with ‘Not Your Typical Gala’
What do you do when you’ve been called the “Hysterical Society” for a half-century? You grab the ball and run with it.
March 7: SCV Historical Society Celebrates 50 Years with ‘Not Your Typical Gala’
March 28: Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley/Sylmar/Antelope Valley Chapter of Project Linus will host a Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the COC East Gym.
March 28: Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at COC
March 14: ACS SCV Relay for Life Cancer Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2026 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner.
March 14: ACS SCV Relay for Life Cancer Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
May 16: Tickets Now Available for St. Francis Dam Disaster Site Tour
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society tour of the site of the March 12, 1928 failure of the St. Francis Dam in San Francisquito Canyon is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
May 16: Tickets Now Available for St. Francis Dam Disaster Site Tour
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
The Master's University beach volleyball team had a tough second game against last season's national runner-up, falling to the Corban (OR) Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 14 on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita. The Sandy 'Stangs were able to knock off the Warriors 3-2 the day before to open the season.
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
The February general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been moved to the fourth week of the month due to scheduling options available at the new location within the Newhall Library. The meeting and live demonstration will be on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room.
Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
<strong>1949</strong> - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2126.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2126.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://www.scvhistory.com/gif/ap2126t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Arcadia Street rig"> </a>
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
The "Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert" will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2026 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special panel conversation, “Black Cinema: The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots.”
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents its "Dreams & Destinies Concert," 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
TMU Basketball Drops Close Game to ACU
The Master's University men's basketball team fell to the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Saturday, Feb. 14 in The MacArthur Center 80-71, with Tiago Soares scoring 15 points on Senior Day.
TMU Basketball Drops Close Game to ACU
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Mary Hellen Paigen.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Mustangs Squash Firestorm on Senior Day
Senior Alli VanKooten had 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in her final regular season game in The MacArthur Center as TMU women's basketball topped ACU 77-48 on Saturday, Feb. 14.
Mustangs Squash Firestorm on Senior Day
Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.
Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
Cougars Club Six Home Runs, Defeat Allan Hancock 16-7
The baseball Cougars clubbed six home runs to produce a season-high run total as College of the Canyons defeated Allan Hancock College 16-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
Cougars Club Six Home Runs, Defeat Allan Hancock 16-7
No. 18 Canyons Comes Back to Split vs. Santa Barbara City
No. 18 College of the Canyons softball bounced back in the second game of its home doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 10, defeating Santa Barbara City College 4-3 to salvage a split.
No. 18 Canyons Comes Back to Split vs. Santa Barbara City
SCVNews.com