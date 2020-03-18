[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

California COVID-19 Cases Rise to 598 Tuesday
| Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
california covid-19

SACRAMENTO – Confirmed California COVID-19 cases rose to 598 with 13 deaths caused by the coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

California COVID-19 Cases by the Numbers:
* 13 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)
* 598 – Positive cases

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:
* Age 0-17: 13 cases
* Age 18-64: 392 cases
* Age 65+: 188 cases
* Unknown: 5 cases

— 24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights
— 574 – Cases not related to repatriation flights
* 91– Travel-related
* 88 – Person to person
* 142 – Community transmission
* 253 – Under investigation

— 11,900+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX
— 49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring
— 22 – Labs with test kits, 21 of which are already testing

How Can People Protect Themselves?
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
* Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
* Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
* Practice social distancing.
* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick:
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance page.

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response, visit the California Department of Public Health’s website.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources such as the CDPH and those listed below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
