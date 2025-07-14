California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher

California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.

“We’re proud to support the creativity and dedication of local educators through these grant awards,” said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “Teachers are at the heart of student success, and these innovative projects represent the kind of hands-on, inspiring learning experiences that make a meaningful difference. We’re honored to play a small role in helping bring these ideas to life in classrooms across our communities.”

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided ten grants to underwrite class projects in San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $215,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education and targets a significant number of students.

