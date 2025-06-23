California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student

California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities. Through the annual program, the foundation provides 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students across Southern California.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s outstanding scholarship recipients, whose hard work, determination and commitment to their education truly set them apart,” said Marvel Ford, California Credit Union Foundation President. “These students represent the bright future of our communities, and we’re honored to support them as they take the next steps in their academic journeys. We believe in the power of education to transform lives and through these scholarships, we’re investing in the potential of tomorrow’s leaders.”

The Foundation’s Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

For more information on the California Credit Union Foundation and the scholarships visit https://www.ccu.com/foundation/.

