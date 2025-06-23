header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
| Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Nathan Lieber
Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber (center) receives scholarship from California Credit Union AVP School and Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry (right) and Principal Ms. Peterson-Henry (left).

California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities. Through the annual program, the foundation provides 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students across Southern California.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s outstanding scholarship recipients, whose hard work, determination and commitment to their education truly set them apart,” said Marvel Ford, California Credit Union Foundation President. “These students represent the bright future of our communities, and we’re honored to support them as they take the next steps in their academic journeys. We believe in the power of education to transform lives and through these scholarships, we’re investing in the potential of tomorrow’s leaders.”

The Foundation’s Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.

For more information on the California Credit Union Foundation and the scholarships visit https://www.ccu.com/foundation/.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-23-2025 California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
06-19-2025 June 21: Sip into Summer Bar Crawl On Main Street
06-19-2025 June 28: Harley-Davidson Santa Clarita Suspension Workshop
06-19-2025 SCV Water Offers Up to a $200 Rebate for New Pool Covers
06-19-2025 SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Open
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
Ava DiNapoli, a senior at Valencia High School, placed second in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Association's National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at the Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room.
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo submitted a formal budget request letter calling for comprehensive funding, beyond the $110 million currently allocated, to fully implement Proposition 36.
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host a "Pride at the Park" event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex.
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.
SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you're part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.
Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
June 26: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 26 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
June 26: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.
June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
For one weekend only, Matchbox Theatre Co. is bringing its inaugural production of Johnna Adams’ "World Builders" to The MAIN.
June 27-29: Matchbox Theatre to Present ‘World Builders’ at The MAIN
June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host its "Pride Outside," event 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 29.
June 29: Pride Outside at Vasquez Rocks
SCVNews.com