California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.

Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to Los Angeles County teachers in the fall through the program.

California Credit Union Foundation’s grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students.

The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity and benefit a significant number of students.

“Supporting education is a key focus of our Foundation’s mission,” said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “Through our teacher grant program, we’re proud to help bring innovative classroom ideas to life—projects that spark learning, creativity and connection for students. We invite local teachers to apply and share how we can help turn their great ideas into meaningful experiences for their students.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at www.ccu.com/teachergrant.

The application deadline is Sept. 29.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, $215,000 in teacher grants have been awarded to benefit students across Southern California. The spring grant program funded a wide range of projects, including creating a forensic science project, supporting fourth grade student entrepreneurs in creating and marketing products and expanding a horticulture club with California native plans, among others.

A non-profit charitable corporation, California Credit Union Foundation focuses its resources on four key pillars of long-term community empowerment, including investing in its communities and youth, supporting educators and schools, promoting financial literacy and honoring service members.

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. Visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

