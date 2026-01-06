California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students

California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program.

Through the program, the Foundation awards $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize local students who demonstrate academic achievement and are actively involved in their schools and communities.

“Education has always been at the heart of our mission, and these scholarships are one way we invest directly in the potential of our local students,” said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “We’re proud to support college-bound students who demonstrate academic commitment, leadership and a desire to give back to their communities, and we encourage eligible students to apply.”

California Credit Union Foundation scholarships are available to college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who reside in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties. Scholarships are also available to California Credit Union members or their dependents residing in any geographic area. Students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 to be eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation and an essay submission.

Interested students can learn more and apply online at ccu.com/studentscholarship. Online applications will be accepted through Friday, March 6.

The Foundation’s Annual Student Scholarship program was established by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since its inception, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across Southern California.

Like this: Like Loading...