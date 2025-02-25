California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program.

Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April in the spring program.

California Credit Union Foundation’s grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, display creativity and benefit a significant number of students.

“Providing resources to help teachers and schools thrive and support students is an important aspect of the Foundation’s work,” said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “Our long-time teacher grant program provides those extra funds that enable our dedicated educators to bring creative new projects to their students. We encourage all our teachers to submit their ideas so we can support their great work.”

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online here.

The application deadline is Friday, March 28.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, $205,000 in teacher grants have been awarded to benefit students across Southern California. The fall grant program funded a wide range of projects, including starting an after-school computer science club, conducting plastic decomposition experiments, creating comic books and developing art therapy projects, among others.

A non-profit charitable corporation, California Credit Union Foundation focuses its resources on four key pillars of long-term community empowerment, including investing in its communities and youth, supporting educators and schools, promoting financial literacy and honoring our service members.

For more information visit www.ccu.com/teachergrant.

