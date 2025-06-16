California Credit Union Launches ‘Georgia’ Virtual Chatbox

California Credit Union announced Monday the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7. Named in honor of the credit union’s founder, Georgia Parsons, the chatbot reflects California Credit Union’s legacy of service and continued investment in innovation and technology to serve members.

Georgia leverages advanced AI to assist with common banking questions, guide users through digital services and provide real-time information—without waiting for a credit union team member. Whether it’s helping members check balances, reset passwords, navigate online banking tools, or locate a nearby branch or ATM, Georgia ensures members receive immediate support while maintaining the credit union’s signature personal touch.

“Georgia is a powerful step forward in our ongoing mission to blend personalized service with smart innovation,” said Steve O’Connell, California Credit Union President/CEO. “By investing in advanced AI technologies, we’re giving members greater convenience, faster answers and more control – without compromising the trusted relationships we’ve built over decades. While Georgia enhances digital convenience, we remain equally committed to providing in-person and phone service for members who prefer a more traditional experience — ensuring that every member can interact with the credit union in the way that works best for them.”

The introduction of Georgia is part of a broader digital strategy to enhance the member experience while staying grounded in the cooperative values that define California Credit Union. Importantly, in-person and phone support will remain fully available—ensuring every member has the option to engage in the way they prefer.

Georgia is now live on the credit union’s website and 5-Star Rated mobile banking platform. Members are invited to explore this new resource and experience firsthand how California Credit Union is using innovation to bring more value to their everyday banking.

About California Credit Union:

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

