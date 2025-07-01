California Credit Union Launches School Supply Drive

California Credit Union has launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in association with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive. In the third year of the partnership, the organizations are working to help local students start the school year with the supplies they need.

Through Saturday, July 26, California Credit Union invites community members to make a difference in a student’s life by dropping off new school supplies at any branch location in Los Angeles and Orange counties. A complete list of California Credit Union locations is available here. All supplies will be distributed to students at a special community event at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on Thursday, Aug. 1.

“We believe in supporting our local youth and investing in their future and that starts with education,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “This backpack drive is one small way we can help ensure that every child starts the school year feeling prepared and confident. We invite our members and entire community to join us in making a difference, every backpack donated is a step toward helping a student succeed.”

School supplies needed include:

Backpacks.

Notebooks.

Pens, pencils, markers and crayons.

Binders/folders.

Paper/graph paper.

Rulers, erasers, glue sticks and any other school supplies.

The public can join the campaign and donate any amount by visiting nbcla.com/supportingourschools. Additional information about the school supply drive can be found here.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive helps students get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. Between July 21 and Aug. 11, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund youth programming at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.

