California Credit Union Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Summer Internship Program

California Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, offering paid professional experience for Santa Clarita Valley college students.

Now in its fifth year, the program provides students with meaningful, hands-on experience and mentoring across multiple credit union departments, including Accounting, Electronic Services, Facilities/Purchasing and Human Resources.

“At California Credit Union, we believe investing in students today helps strengthen our communities tomorrow,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “Our Summer Internship Program gives college students the opportunity to gain real-world experience, develop professional skills and build meaningful connections that can shape their future careers. We are proud to open our doors and provide a supportive environment where emerging talent can grow and thrive.”

The nine-week program is designed to help students bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace by immersing them in real-world projects and cross-functional collaboration. The internship program is part of California Credit Union’s broader commitment to education, which includes scholarships, teacher grants and financial literacy initiatives that support students and educators throughout Southern California. The program has also served as a launching pad for future careers, with several past interns transitioning into full-time roles at the credit union.

College students can learn more and apply for the internships through the credit union’s website or visit www.ccu.com/summer-internship-program.

Interns will gain practical experience, leadership development skills and school-to-career readiness through direct training and mentorship from managers.

All internships are paid positions (32 hours/week) and will be based at the credit union’s Glendale headquarters from June 15 through Aug. 14.

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 and 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram or Facebook @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

