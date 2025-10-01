California Credit Union Offers Programs to Members Impacted By Shutdown

California Credit Union has announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members whose pay has been affected by the current government shutdown. Programs include:

-Loan Payment Assistance: Members may skip a payment, with all fees waived, on their Consumer auto loan and/or Signature Plus loan (Personal Loan).

-Penalty-Free Certificate Withdrawals: Members with certificate accounts may request early withdrawal to cover expenses with no fees or penalties.

-Reduced Rate (APR) Signature Loans: Members may apply for a signature loan at a 4.00% lower rate than the current lowest rate offered by the credit union. Members may receive up to two times their most recent net paycheck, up to $3,000.

“We understand the difficulties our members may face if they don’t receive their paychecks and we’re here to help. California Credit Union members can rest assured we will work alongside them with a variety of special assistance programs to help alleviate some of the financial stress this government shutdown may cause,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We encourage members who may be impacted to contact us with questions or concerns about their finances so we can assist them through this challenging time.”

For more information, members should contact California Credit Union at 800.334.8788, visit any credit union branch or go to ccu.com.

