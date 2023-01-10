California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students

California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.

“We’re committed to investing in our next generation of leaders and encourage local students to apply for one of our scholarships,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “We know the costs of higher education have continued to rise and pursuing educational dreams can be a challenge for many. We hope our scholarships make the path to college a little easier, and look forward to reviewing the many stories of inspiration in our scholarship applications.”

Los Angeles County college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 are eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission.

Interested students can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/studentscholarship. Online applications will be accepted through Friday, March 10, 2023. Recipients will be announced on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The California Credit Union Annual Student Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within local communities. Each year, the credit union awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to students in Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $375,000 in scholarships.

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram or Facebook @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

