California Credit Union Offers Summer Internship Program

Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for college students.

Now in its fourth year, the program offers paid internships to provide students with professional work experience and mentoring in multiple areas throughout the organization, including opportunities in the Accounting, Electronic Services, Human Resources and Treasury & Finance departments.

“An important part of our educational support initiatives is providing hands-on work experience and mentoring local students to help open doors to a future career,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “Our highly successful Summer Internship Program integrates students into teams across the credit union so they can apply what they learn in the classroom to a hands-on setting in the business world.”

College students can learn more and apply for the internships through the credit union’s website.

The California Credit Union internships will provide students with practical work experience within and across multiple departments, leadership development skills, and school-to-career readiness, with direct training and mentoring with managers.

All internships will be paid, full-time (30 – 40 hours/week) opportunities at the credit union’s Glendale headquarters office from June 16 through Aug. 15.

