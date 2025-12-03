California Credit Union Recognized as a 2025 Culture Innovator by Kudos

California Credit Union announced today that it has been named a Culture Innovator in the 2025 Best Culture Awards presented by Kudos®, a leading employee recognition, rewards and workplace culture platform.

Now in its fifth year, the Best Culture Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in building and sustaining exceptional workplace cultures. The Culture Innovator Award recognizes organizations that implement unique strategies to build an outstanding workplace culture, including employee engagement and feedback, leadership commitment and internal surveys.

“At California Credit Union, our employees are at the heart of everything we do,” said Steve O’Connell, President/CEO of California Credit Union. “We believe that when our people feel valued, supported and connected, they deliver exceptional service to our members and communities. Being recognized as a Culture Innovator is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to investing in our team, strengthening belonging and fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive.”

California Credit Union’s culture is centered on collaboration, inclusion, professional growth and purpose. The credit union continues to build innovative programs to elevate the employee experience, including expanded recognition initiatives, learning & development pathways, Employee Resource Groups and wellness and engagement programs that support the whole employee.

“The Best Culture Awards celebrate the vital role culture plays in organizational success,” said Muni Boga, President and CEO of Kudos. “This year’s winners and recertified winners have set an inspiring example for others to follow. Through their unique approaches to recognition and engagement, they’ve shown that investing in people is a powerful and proven way to drive performance, engagement, and belonging. Congratulations to all on this extraordinary achievement!”

