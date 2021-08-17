California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
“We are continuing to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 and are taking action to ensure the state’s health care delivery system is prepared and can respond should the situation worsen,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Today’s action will make sure all patients in California continue to receive appropriate care.”
Today, Aug. 16, California reported 7,166 COVID-19 hospitalizations and will likely surpass 7,200 hospitalizations in the days ahead, which was the highest number experienced during last year’s summer surge of cases. However, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are still far below the overall peak of nearly 22,000 experienced during the January 2021 surge.
The state has learned from previous surges in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that preparing early through statewide coordination is the best course of action. While the state works to further increase the number of eligible Californians vaccinated, we must take steps to protect the unvaccinated who are more at risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
The decision will ensure the state’s health care delivery system is prepared and can respond appropriately.
Gov. Newsom today issued an Executive Order that extends the state’s ability to waive licensing and certification requirements for out-of-state medical personnel supporting the state’s COVID-19 response through the end of the year. The order also grants regulatory flexibility to respond to the ongoing pandemic.
California has administered more vaccines than any other state with more than 45 million doses administered and over 78 percent of those eligible having received at least one dose. However, the state is seeing increasing numbers of individuals – overwhelmingly unvaccinated – contracting COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital and ICU.
California remains committed to increasing vaccination rates and urges businesses and local communities to encourage both vaccination and vaccine verification.
The CDPH says COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free and available to all Californians age 12 and up. Go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in your county.
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
The cheer teams at Castaic High School and West Ranch High School experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data recently published online by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 19 new deaths and 3,810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,588 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, following the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, L.A. County will begin administering third doses to those who qualify tomorrow.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
Law enforcement officials said Thursday that although Sgt. Joel Nebel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been arrested in connection to an alleged residential shooting in Valencia, charges had not yet been brought forward by prosecutors.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Wednesday that all school employees in the state would be required to either show proof of vaccination or be tested once per week caught a number of local school districts off-guard, administrators said.
Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.
